Liverpool could be without 2 key players against Watford due to COVID-19 protocols: Reports

Liverpool faced serious implications over last September's incident with South American players traveling to red-listed nations. The new international break is expected to cause further difficulty for the Premier League clubs.

Several clubs refused to allow their stars to play for countries like Brazil last month. The players are leaving for international duty this time after reaching an agreement to allow them to play when they return. But Alisson Becker and Fabinho are still poised to miss Liverpool's trip to Watford after the promoted club refused to accept a kick-off time adjustment request.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Brazil boss Tite has rejected Liverpool’s request to release Alisson and Fabinho early: “There was never that possibility [of them returning to England early]. They were called up for the three games." [Mail]Brazil face Uruguay one day before Liverpool face Watford. Farce. Brazil boss Tite has rejected Liverpool’s request to release Alisson and Fabinho early: “There was never that possibility [of them returning to England early]. They were called up for the three games." [Mail]Brazil face Uruguay one day before Liverpool face Watford. Farce. https://t.co/UzKhqawQJD

Brazil will face Uruguay at 1:30 a.m. (BST) on Friday, October 15, with the Reds visiting Watford for a 12:30 p.m. kick-off less than 36 hours later. Given the time required to fly back and sufficiently prepare for the match, the duo are unlikely to feature in the match against Watford.

Watford deny Liverpool's kick-off time change request

Alisson Becker in action for Liverpool FC

According to the Times, Liverpool requested a kick-off time change to 7:45 p.m. that evening. The home club, however, argued that a change at this point would be inconvenient for fans,. They added that the game had been selected by BT Sport for transmission in the existing time slot since August.

As a result, Liverpool will have to make a decision not only for that match, but also for the midweek Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. The pair could fly straight to Spain rather than return to Merseyside, as quarantine measures in the UK would put the duo in doubt for the match against Atletico Madrid.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Liverpool have failed in an attempt to have the kick-off time of Watford match pushed back as they are likely to be without Alisson & Fabinho.Watford opposed as there is less than a fortnight before the game and supporters have finalised travel arrangements.(Liverpool Echo) Liverpool have failed in an attempt to have the kick-off time of Watford match pushed back as they are likely to be without Alisson & Fabinho.Watford opposed as there is less than a fortnight before the game and supporters have finalised travel arrangements.(Liverpool Echo) https://t.co/2E5971UWnK

Also Read

However, if any new travel guidelines are issued in the next two weeks, everything might change again. For Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher would be a suitable stand-in for Alisson in goal. Jordan Henderson is the most likely option to replace Fabinho in the deepest midfield spot.

That would be particularly likely if Trent Alexander-Arnold has fully recovered from his injury and James Milner is able to return to midfield. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool's third Brazilian player, was not called up to the Selecao this time after missing the first few weeks of the season due to injury.

Edited by Diptanil Roy