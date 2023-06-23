Liverpool women’s midfielder Missy Bo Kearns sends jersey to social media star Hasbulla, labels him a ‘red’ 

Liverpool Women's midfielder Missy Bo Kearns has sent internet sensation Hasbulla her No.7 jersey dubbing the Russian a Red.

The 22-year-old posted a snap of the internet star holding the Merseysider's jersey with 'Hasbu' on the back on her Instagram story. She captioned it:

"(Hasbulla) is a red."

Hasbulla is a famous internet star who rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic when clips of him went viral on TikTok. He has since reached 8.6 million followers on Instagram.

The Russian influencer may actually be a fan of the Anfield giants judging by his comments about arch-rivals Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo. He criticized the Portuguese icon last year, saying (via The Mirror):

“I could not care less about Ronaldo. I am more famous than him. The only thing he does in a match is pass around the ball.”

The 20-year-old is a big personality and has made waves in MMA. He is good friends with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, his fellow countryman is a Red Devils fan.

Hasbulla does enjoy football and his most recent Instagram post is of him playing. Jurgen Klopp is after a midfielder this summer and perhaps the Russian can come in as James Milner's replacement.

Meanwhile, Kearns is enjoying the off-season after Liverpool Women's Super League campaign concluded last month. She has become a hero during her time with the Reds, becoming the youngest captain in the club's history in 2021.

Singer Dua Lipa is an honorary Liverpool supporter

Dua Lipa is a fan of the Merseysiders.

The Merseyside club boasts several high-profile celebrity fans including actors Samuel L. Jackson and Daniel Craig and NBA star LeBron James. Famous singer Dua Lipa is also an honorary fan of the Reds and the Anfield faithful made one of her songs into a famous club chant.

Her song One Kiss is now famously sung by Reds fans after she sang it during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Champions League final. Klopp's side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kyiv but the song stuck with supporters.

They were heard singing it after Klopp's men won the Carabao Cup in 2022 with the German coach even joining in with his players as they danced. Dua Lipa explained her affection for the Merseysiders in 2020, saying (via Anything LFC):

"I'm an honorary Liverpool supporter. My dad and brother support Arsenal so I'd be getting in a lot of trouble if I said I just support Liverpool. But I love Liverpool - its always got a special place in my heart."

Dua Lipa has 88.3 million followers on Instagram. The singer posted a video of the song being sung by fans at the Carabao Cup final in Wembley which received 1,181,494 likes.

Poll : 0 votes