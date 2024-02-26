“Living the absolute dream” - Kim Kardashian reacts after son walks out with Lionel Messi ahead of LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami

Kim Kardashian reacted after her son walked out with Lionel Messi prior to kick-off as Inter Miami locked horns with LA Galaxy in the MLS at the weekend.

Messi maintained his spot on the team sheet as Inter Miami traveled to Dignity Health Sports Park in LA earlier today for their second fixture of the new MLS campaign.

Expand Tweet

One of the most interesting moments captured ahead of kick-off saw the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner walk out onto the pitch with Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West, whom she had with Kanye West.

The proud mother took to social media to celebrate the episode, revealing that the young boy, who was wearing a white Galaxy shirt, had his dream come true by walking hand in hand with his idol.

"Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!!" she wrote on her official page on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is living the absolute dream!" the reality TV star added.

Kardashian also headed over to Instagram to share the special moment with her fans.

“Saint walking out with @leomessi !!!!! @intermiamicf @lagalaxy,” she wrote as she posted the clip of the episode.

That said, it proved to be a tough outing for Inter Miami in their visit to LA Galaxy today. The two sides put in a solid performance, and there was nothing to separate them by the end of the first half.

Expand Tweet

However, the hosts found a way to break the deadlock in the 75th minute, and it looked like the Miamians were on course to record their first defeat of the season, but Lionel Messi had a different idea.

The Argentine stepped up in injury time to bag the equalizer, ensuring that both sides ended up sharing the spoils. That was his second goal contribution of the term after he had recorded an assist versus Real Salt Lake in the season opener.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami?

After settling for a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy today, Inter Miami will be hoping to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head with Orlando City in their third MLS game of the season this weekend.

Following that, Lionel Messi and his colleagues will lock horns with a yet-to-be-decided opponent in the round of 16 stage of the CONCACAF Champions League on March 8.

Meanwhile, in the long shot, the Argentine will be looking forward to participating in the Copa America set for the summer. The Albiceleste claimed the honor back in 2021, and it remains to be seen if they can defend it this time.