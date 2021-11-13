“Living on what you have done does not exist in football” – Nicolas Anelka warns Sergio Ramos about proving himself at PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Nicolas Anelka has warned Sergio Ramos about proving himself in Paris. The Frenchman has stressed the need for the defender to reproduce his Real Madrid glory with the Parisians.

Ramos joined PSG from Real Madrid in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The central defender put an end to his 16-year stint with Los Blancos to join the Ligue 1 giants.

The Spain international has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side. Ramos will now be looking to help PSG achieve their long-term goal of winning the Champions League.

Former PSG star Anelka, though, has issued a warning to Ramos. The Frenchman is aware of the defender's quality and success at Real Madrid but has called on him to prove himself again in Paris. Anelka said on RMC Sport:

"He is a leader and a fighter, but to take the players to the top, you have to be efficient on the pitch. What he did at Real, it would have to be reproduced at PSG. Living on what you have done does not exist in football. It’s still a big question mark, even if I see it coming back and getting everyone to agree.”

Having enjoyed a fruitful 16-year spell at Real Madrid, it remains to be seen if Ramos can replicate such success with PSG. The defender has also enjoyed significant success with the Spanish national team.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇩🇪🗣️ Lothar Matthäus: "Real Madrid have lost their personality without Sergio Ramos. Replacing him with Alaba? He's a great player, but he doesn't have that personality. He is not a leader like Ramos." @vamos 🇩🇪🗣️ Lothar Matthäus: "Real Madrid have lost their personality without Sergio Ramos. Replacing him with Alaba? He's a great player, but he doesn't have that personality. He is not a leader like Ramos." @vamos https://t.co/8FZIBm2mvS

Sergio Ramos moves closer to making PSG debut

Ramos' transfer from Real Madrid to PSG was very much talked about in the summer. The defender, though, has yet to make his debut for Pochettino's side, having been sidelined with a calf injury.

The former Real Madrid captain is now edging closer to making his first appearance for PSG. Ramos returned to full training on Tuesday and is hopeful of returning to action soon.

Ramos trained with a few of the PSG players who have not departed for international duty, including Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi, on Tuesday. Should he be passed fit, the defender could make his debut for the Parisians in their Ligue 1 clash with Nantes on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His return will be a huge boost for PSG and their defense. Ramos could also take on some of the leadership responsibilities of fellow centre-back Marquinhos.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sergio Ramos play 25 or more matches in all competitions for PSG this season? Yes No 4 votes so far