"Lmao and they compare Mbappe to Messi", "What" - Fans in disbelief as surprise PSG star reportedly sells more shirts than Kylian Mbappe

Fans have played down comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as reports claim Kang-In Lee is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s best shirt seller.

RTLSport journalist Abdellah Boulma (via PSGhub) reports that Kang-In Lee is slightly ahead of Mbappe in shirt sales. The South Korean attacker arrived at the Parc des Princes from Mallorca this past summer for €22 million.

Kang-In Lee, 22, has lacked game time under Luis Enrique, making just three appearances across competitions. He's without a goal or assist but is showing to be a commercial asset to PSG.

It's somewhat of a surprise given Mbappe is acknowledged by many as one of the biggest superstars in world football. France's captain came ninth in SportsPro Media's top 50 most marketable athletes.

Kang-In Lee's strong shirt sales may stem from support from the Asian football community. The young South Korean is viewed as Asia's next biggest star and could follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Son Heung-Min.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakout 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, bagging one assist in four games. He also impressed at Mallorca last season with six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

Still, fans are a little surprised to see the South Korean beat Mbappe in shirt sales. One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Another fan finds comparisons between Mbappe and Messi laughable:

Here's how fans on X reacted to the surprise news that the French star isn't PSG's best shirt seller:

Messi's departure from PSG could affect their shirt sales as Mbappe struggles to become top seller

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner (right) is a massive commercial commodity.

According to Marca, Messi attracted at least eight new sponsorships for the Parisians during his time at the club. Moreover, he boosted PSG's shirt sales big time with it exceeding one million in 2022.

French sports marketing executive Virgile Caillet claimed that Messi's departure could see the Ligue 1 giants take a hit on their shirt sales. He said:

"Maybe there could be a drop in those sales, around 10 percent."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner indeed departed the Parc des Princes this past summer. The Argentine icon joined MLS side Inter Miami and is already proving to be a commercial hit in the United States.

Thus, the French star's battle to displace his former Argentine teammate as the Ligue 1 giants' top shirt seller is quite concerning given his stature in world football. He's been the Parisians' protagonist this season with eight goals in nine games across competitions.