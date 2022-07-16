London rivals interested in signing 24-year old linked with Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Wendel, however they may have to fend off interest from West Ham United.

The Gunners are looking to add depth to their squad for the 2022-23 season. They are set to compete in four competitions, including the Europa League, after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Globo reported that Arsenal, West Ham and Flamengo have all got the Brazilian on their radar. The north London club have also enquired about a possible deal with the Russian side.

Zenit signed the midfielder in 2020 for a price tag of €20.3 million from Sporting CP. He has since made 56 appearances for the Russian club, and has contributed seven goals and eight assists. More importantly, Wendel also has Champions League experience which could help on big occasions.

Although the Arsenal-linked player still has three years left on his current contract, he still has an advantage if he wishes to push for an exit. Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, FIFA have granted special rights to footballers playing in Russia. They can terminate their contracts with their employers and move out of the nation.

However, Globo reported that Wendel has so far not thought of terminating his contract and has even been training with the team as usual. He is willing to find a middle ground with the Russian club in this situation.

Flamengo are understood to be in the lead for his signature. However, Arsenal have the resources to outbid their offer and Zenit would definitely like to make a good profit on the 24-year-old.

The Gunners' only signing in midfield so far this summer has been Fabio Vieira from Porto.

Chelsea sign highly-rated Arsenal teenager Omari Hutchinson

In a shock move, Chelsea have raided their London rivals and have secured the services of Gunners academy star Omari Hutchinson. The 18-year-old has performed brilliantly with Arsenal's U23s side. However, did not get an opportunity to make his debut for the senior side.

He was included as a substitute in multiple Premier League games, but manager Mikel Arteta decided against putting him on the field. Fabrizio Romano reported that the north London side's attempts to tie him to a new contract failed. Chelsea then pounced on the opportunity to secure his services.

Talks collapsed with Chelsea have signed another talent for the future. After Zak Sturge deal, Chelsea will soon announce Omari Hutchinson as new signing - he’s set to leave Arsenal.Talks collapsed with #AFC on new deal, Hutchinson will join Chelsea as @TheSecretScout_ reports. It’s done. Chelsea have signed another talent for the future. After Zak Sturge deal, Chelsea will soon announce Omari Hutchinson as new signing - he’s set to leave Arsenal. 🚨🔵 #CFCTalks collapsed with #AFC on new deal, Hutchinson will join Chelsea as @TheSecretScout_ reports. It’s done. https://t.co/XJn3X2PJWx

This could prove to be a big loss for the Gunners in the long-term. They have already seen academy graduates like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah play important roles in the first-team last season.

