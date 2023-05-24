"Long live Messi, CR7 is an a*****e" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets insulted after hacker gains access to Diego Maradona's Facebook account

Cristiano Ronaldo received an insult from a supposed Lionel Messi fan, who hacked into Diego Maradona's Facebook account.

Since the death of the Argentine icon back in November 2020, Maradona's account was officially handled by his daughter Dalma, with help from other family members as well.

However, on Tuesday (May 23), a few posts from the account quickly drew attention on the social media platform. The nature of the messages pointed to the possibility of someone hacking into it.

While the first post questioned the death of Maradona himself, the second proved to be a brutal dig at Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first update read (translated via Google):

"They do know that I faked my death, right?"

Shortly after another update on Anime, the hacker hailed the Argentina captain and used it as an opportunity to hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo.

The second post (translated via Google):

"Long live Messi, CR7 is an a*****e."

The posts went viral and soon became a major talking point across social media platforms. At the time of writing, we have yet to receive any clarity on who is responsible for the insult aimed at Ronaldo.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi enjoy last dance in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football over the last decade and a half. But the superstar duo is now entering the twilight of their careers and if reports are to be believed, they could reignite their rivalry in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League club's arch-rivals Al-Hilal have expressed their interest in signing Messi. The PSG superstar has yet to make a decision on his future but it is believed that him leaving the Parc des Princes could be a real possibility this summer.

If Al-Hilal manage to convince him to make the switch to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, this remarkable player rivalry could enjoy a farewell albeit outside of Europe.

Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for both players. If Al-Hilal's plans come to fruition, the summer transfer window could result in a massive shift in terms of the Saudi Pro League's outlook in general.

