Long-serving Barcelona star to follow in Xavi's footsteps and leave at the end of the season: Reports

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto is set to leave the club at the end of the season following the manager Xavi's decision to leave the club.

According to Fichajes.net, the experienced and versatile star has seen his playing time wane in recent seasons and is now prepared to leave the club.

Club legend Xavi announced in the aftermath of his side's defeat at the hands of Villarreal that he would not be remaining at the club beyond this season. The Spaniard, who has been under a great deal of pressure, revealed that he was ending his spell at the club, which lasted less than three years.

Following the exits of Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique in the previous season, Sergi Roberto became the longest-serving first-team player in the club. He was duly named captain ahead of the 2023-24 season, and the manager indicated that he wanted him to remain at the club.

Roberto took a pay cut to remain with the club and help it through its financial difficulties, and was prepared to sign a new contract. With his present contract set to expire on June 30th, the same day Xavi will leave the club, Roberto is unlikely to receive an offer for a renewal anymore.

The versatile midfielder has had to accept a reduced role in recent seasons as injuries have limited his participation. This season, he has only played six times in La Liga, with three goals to show for his appearances in the league for his boyhood club.

Sergi Roberto has made a total of 363 senior competitive appearances for Barcelona in his 14-year spell with the first team. A midfielder by trade, the 31-year-old has played at right-back for much of his time with the club, and has also been used as a wide midfielder.

Roberto is currently ruled out until February with a muscle problem, a recurring theme for the Spaniard this season.

Mikel Arteta will not replace Xavi as Barcelona boss

Following Xavi's announcement of his impending exit from Barcelona, the rumour mills have begun working overtime, with a number of names linked to the job. One of those names is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is one of the highly-rated Spanish managers.

Arteta has helped transform Arsenal into one of the best sides in Europe, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield with the Gunners. Multiple reports indicated that the manager was prepared to step down from the club and move back home, but Standard has rubbished such claims.

The Arsenal manager is set to remain focused on his job in England, which was his first in senior football. Barcelona will have to beam their searchlight elsewhere to find a new manager for next season.