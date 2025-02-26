"Look away from where he’s at his best" - Owen Hargreaves claims Cole Palmer has made things harder for one Chelsea star

Pundit Owen Hargreaves believes that Cole Palmer has made things harder for Chelsea teammate Christopher Nkunku at the club. The England international has become an undroppable player since arriving from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, quickly becoming his side's central attacking player.

On the other hand, Chelsea agreed to sign France international Nkunku from RB Leipzig in 2022. He joined up with the Blues ahead of the 2023-24 season as their marquee addition. The 27-year-old struggled with injuries in his debut season at the club. In his absence, Cole Palmer became the centrepiece of the Blues side. Nkunku made just 14 appearances in his first season, scoring thrice.

Owen Hargreaves spoke on Premier League Productions about the struggles of Nkunku, who was on the scoresheet in the Blues' 4-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday. The former Manchester United man said that the Frenchman has been wrongly profiled by most, but his preferred position is where Cole Palmer operates normally.

He said (via TBR Football):

“They need him. Everyone thought, is he a striker, but he’s not a striker, he can play wide or as a 10, but they need his goals with Jackson out. He can score goals Christopher Nkunku. He just needs to stay fit and healthy and find a role.

“Cole Palmer being so influential in that number 10 position has probably took away from where he’s at his best, but aside from Cole Palmer he’s probably their most natural choice for goals if Nicolas Jackson is missing.”

Christopher Nkunku has had to be content with the role of backup to striker Nicolas Jackson for the Blues this season. He's mostly led the line in domestic cups and the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Frenchman has scored 14 goals in 34 games across all competitions, proving his quality in front of goal.

Nkunku has been deployed on the left wing in Chelsea's last two games, allowing Enzo Maresca to play him and Cole Palmer in positions where they are both comfortable. With Jackson out injured until April, the Frenchman is expected to play a starring role over the next month.

Chelsea star expresses delight at Nkunku goal

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has expressed his delight at the goal scored by teammate Christopher Nkunku in the 4-0 win over Southampton. Both players were on the scoresheet as Enzo Maresca's side ran out dominant winners against their relegation-threatened opposition.

After the game, Colwill said that the goal at Stamford Bridge meant a lot to the 27-year-old forward. He revealed that he has a close relationship with Nkunku, who he said worked hard behind the scenes to get to his best. He said (via Chelsea News):

“Me and him are close. We have been talking. I know how much he wants. I know how much he cares and today is a reward for him for staying in there and digging in deep. I am so happy he scored.”

Christopher Nkunku showed impressive hunger and bravery to stoop and head home a flick-on from Tosin Adarabioyo to open the scoring for the Blues. Colwill added a header of his own later in the half for only his second goal for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

