“Look at how dominant he is in the air” – Martin Keown lavishes praise on ‘big boy’ at Arsenal after impressive display in 1-0 win against PSV 

Arsenal legend Martin Keown heaped praise on defender Takehiro Tomiyasu for his performance against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League on October 19.

The Japan international was handed a start at right-back by Mikel Arteta in their 1-0 win at the Emirates.

He played as left-back against Leeds United in the Premier League on October 16 but put on a nervy display while playing out of position.

Against PSV though, Tomiyasu had the difficult task of handling Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward has been in spectacular form so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 19 games in all competitions.

However, Tomiyasu managed to neutralize the 23-year-old attacker completely. After both teams headed to the dressing room on level terms at half-time, Keown praised the Japanese defender for his display. He termed the Japanese the best in the squad in terms of pure defending.

Here's what the club legend said to BT Sport (via TBR Football):

“Tomiyasu is probably Arsenal’s best out and out defender, in a one v one situation. Look at how dominant he is in the air. He’s a big boy actually. They have dealt with that problem [of Gakpo] really well.”

Tomiyasu joined the club last season from Serie A side Bologna. Since then, he has provided two assists in 35 games for the Gunners.

He has made 14 appearances for the north London side so far this season, bagging one assist to his name.

Martin Kewon not yet fully convinced by Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven: Group A - UEFA Europa League

Granit Xhaka has been in spectacular form so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in 14 games for Arsenal. He scored the winner for Arteta's team against PSV at the Emirates.

The Swiss midfielder found the back of the net with a first-time finish with his weaker right foot. However, Keown is not yet entirely convinced by the former club captain's performances, as he told BT Sport after the game (via TBR Football):

“What the folks at home won’t know is that all those times that Granit Xhaka was creeping forward, we were sat here listening to Martin saying: ‘Get back! Get back! You’re supposed to be helping Partey deeper in the pitch’.”

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes