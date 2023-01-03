“Look forward to seeing you at the stadium tonight” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans after warm welcome

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Al-Nassr fans as he is all set to be unveiled at his new club following his warm welcome to the Saudi Arabian team.

Al Nassr signed the Portuguese ace in December 2022 on a staggering €200 million deal, making him the most expensive transfer in football history.

The forward arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning (December 3) for a hero's welcome. Fans flocked to the airport to catch a glimpse of their new star player and billboards covered with his photos.

The excitement surrounding his arrival has been palpable, with social media buzzing with anticipation for his debut match.

In his message to fans, the former Manchester United man expressed his gratitude for his warm reception and his excitement to take the field for Al Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also expressed that he cannot wait to arrive at their home stadium for his official presentation.

Uploading pictures of his touchdown in Riyadh and the subsequent warm receptions by the club's authorities and fans, he said via Instagram:

''Thank you Riyadh for the warm welcome! Look forward to seeing you at the stadium tonight''

As per the official press release by Al Nassr, the official ceremony for Ronaldo's presentation at Mrsool Park will be held at 4:00 PM GMT, i.e., 9:30 PM IST.

The forward's arrival in Saudi Arabia has generated a lot of attention. It presents a great opportunity for the country to showcase itself on the world stage.

With the legend on the team, Al Nassr will be subjected to media attention from across the globe, something they have never seen. Millions of CR7 fans will dread catching a glimpse of their favorite player despite him moving away from Europe.

For Ronaldo, the move to Al Nassr represents a new challenge in his already storied career.

The 37-year-old has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in football. He has won numerous league titles, domestic cups, and UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. However, he will look to add to his already impressive list of accomplishments with his new team.

''Finally gets the happiness he deserves'' - Fans relieved as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a warm welcome at his new Saudi-based club Al Nassr

Fans of Ronaldo have expressed relief that their hero has received a warm welcome at his new Saudi-based club, Al Nassr.

The forward had a forgetful last year which involved the sad death of his baby child and his eventful Manchester United exit. Hence, fans are happy to see him happy despite leaving Europe and joining a Saudi-based club in the twilight years of his career.

''He finally gets the love he deserves. Thank you Al Nassr'' said one fan while sharing Crisitano Ronaldo 's smiling pictures upon hi touchdown in Riyadh.

Adoring Al Nassr fans greeted Ronaldo upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia. They are buzzing with the arrival of one of the greatest players of all time and the opportunity to watch him up close week-in-and-week-out.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Peace of mind.



You're at the Twilight of your career, so Go and be Happy Cr7

If Happiness were a person, then it's definitely Cristiano Ronaldo right now. He needed this!

Cristiano Ronaldo on INSTAGRAM. He is genuinely happy.

الاسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو في الطائرة متجها الى الرياض…



" اهلا يا اصدقاء اراكم قريبًا ". I'd take Ronaldo at any team as long as he is happy. Man's given me more than a decade of happiness and moments to cherish for life.

