"Look at what you've got right now" - Joe Cole warns ex-Chelsea star about joining Arsenal

Chelsea hero Joe Cole has urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at Nottingham Forest even if Arsenal and Manchester City come calling. He believes that the winger is enjoying his time on the pitch and should continue to think about his happiness.

Speaking on The Dressing Room podcast, Cole claimed that it would not be a surprise if Arsenal and Manchester City make a move to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer. The Nottingham Forest winger has done well this season but Cole believes that the Cobham product should remain at the City Ground.

He said via Metro:

"I’ve been so happy for him. He had a really bad injury and it took him while to get back to where he is now. He feels like he can drive past players again. You know what my advice to him would be? There might be some big clubs sniffing around for him but he’s playing football and is happy and enjoying himself. There might be big clubs in stature like Arsenal or Man City having a look. But look at what you’ve got right now. There’s something special happening at Forest, and when you’re playing and you’re happy, it’s massive."

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored five goals and provided tw assists in 25 league games this season.

Arsenal hero believes former Chelsea man Callum Hudson-Odoi could be a good signing

Theo Walcott spoke to DR Sports earlier this month and claimed that Arsenal do not need sign a lot of players in the summer. He believes that the addition of Alexander Isak should be the priority but believes getting someone like former Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi could also work.

He said via Metro:

"I don’t actually think Arsenal need three new players, I’d say they only need one. [Alexander] Isak is the one everyone wants. But if you’re going to hold a gun to my head and say two more, I’d probably say someone like Mbeumo at Brentford for a bit of cover for Saka. Having a bit of pressure on your position is always good too. I would maybe test the waters with another forward on the left-wing because it’s all about scoring goals for Arsenal."

"They don’t really concede goals these days. I know it’s really out of the box but I would have looked at someone like [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, he plays off the left. You probably didn’t expect me to say that but you caught me off guard," Walcott added.

Chelsea sold Callum Hudson-Odoi in 2023 reportedly for £3 million, with the fee rising to £5 million with add-ons. He has been linked with Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, but no decision has been made on his future.

