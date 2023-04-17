"Look at what's happening with Messi" - Marco Materazzi warns 28-year-old star over PSG switch

Inter Milan legend Marco Materazzi has used Lionel Messi's example to warn Nerazzurri defender Milan Skriniar about joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Les Parisiens are long-term admirers of Skriniar and were keen to sign him in the last two transfer windows. The Ligue 1 giants hope to finally get their man ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Skriniar has been on Inter's books since joining them from Sampdoria in 2017 but is set to leave this summer. He is widely expected to join PSG when his contract with the Serie A giants expires at the end of the season.

However, Materazzi has claimed that he would stay at Inter if he was in Skriniar's place. The Italian legend said that he is not sure if the central defender will be as loved in Paris as he is in Milan.

Materazzi also pointed out how Messi has been booed by PSG fans recently to drive his points home. He suggested that Skriniar could easily face the wrath of the Les Parisiens faithful if one of the best players in the world is already getting that sort of treatment.

"I, in his place, would have stayed at Inter," Materazzi told Canal+ (via RMC Sport). "I told him publicly, 'Remember how the Inter fans loved you, I don't know if you will be loved like that in Paris, even though I wish so'. But you just have to look at what's happening with Messi, who is one of the best players in history."

Materazzi, though, offered PSG fans an analysis of Skriniar ahead of his proposed move to France, saying:

"He (Skriniar) is a very strong defender, not the best, but when he applies himself he becomes strong in a collective context. He has improved a lot, has become indispensable and is the captain of Inter."

Although Materazzi has his reservations about Skriniar joining the Parisians, the Slovak appears to have made up his mind.

What is happening to Lionel Messi at PSG?

Lionel Messi reluctantly put an end to his 21-year-long association with Barcelona in 2021. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the French giants.

The Argentinian's arrival was one that excited everyone at the Parc des Princes outfit. However, his struggles in big games, especially in the UEFA Champions League, quickly frustrated the fans.

Messi could not prevent Les Parisiens from losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 last month. This resulted in fans booing him during the team's recent Ligue 1 games against Rennes and Lyon.

Poll : 0 votes