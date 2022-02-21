“Look, he’s class” – Gary Neville names Premier League player Manchester United ‘would love to have’ in their ranks

Former defender Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United would love to have Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in their team.

Kane, 28, is coming off the back of a huge victory with Spurs in the league on Saturday. He was instrumental in their 3-2 win over Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City. The England captain scored two goals for Spurs after playing a phenomenal pass in the build up to the first goal.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for the England captain, with the United bosses admirers of his goalscoring abilities.

Neville believes the club still desire the forward even with a new permanent boss coming into the side at the end of the season.

He told Sky Sports:

“Look, he’s class I know I've said before, these players at the highest level, even if they're going through a more difficult patch on the pitch and off the pitch, they still perform, they still give a lot to the team."

Prior to Saturday's victory over Manchester City, Kane experienced one of the worst EPL spells of his career. His seven goals in 22 appearances have come nowhere near the usual goalscoring resume of the forward.

But his performance against City was one of the best striker's performances this season and Neville touched on this.

Neville said:

"Yesterday was just an outstanding...I wouldn't call it a centre-forward performance, I'll just call it an all-round general leadership performance, just generally in the game."

Manchester City tried signing the striker on multiple occasions last summer, with Kane himself coming out stating his desire to win trophies. However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy rejected all the offers.

City's interest in the forward is backed by Neville, who believes he is what the Red Devils desire.

Neville continued:

"I think (Kane's performance) demonstrated what Manchester City were trying to sign, what I think Manchester United would love to have, that centre-forward who is reliable, that's going to score goals, that you can play off."

Could Harry Kane join Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United?

Kane scored an injury time winner against City.

The two sides are currently embroiled in a race for fourth place in the Premier League. Hence, it's interesting that reports have crept up in recent times concerning Kane's future at Spurs.

Particularly with the fact that United are reportedly targeting Kane's former boss Mauricio Pochettino to take over as the permanent manager in the summer.

Kane's desire to win trophies still sits there despite his relationship with current Spurs manager Antonio Conte said to be fantastic. Conte is a perennial winner but he has a huge job on his hands in transforming the side.

The transformation seems like a long-term project with an influx of youth coming in rather than ready-made players that have the experience to win trophies.

Meanwhile, at Manchester United are a squad of players who have know-how. This includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba who have won a World Cup, Euros, UEFA Champions League and Premier League between them.

