"Look at him, unbelievable!" - Virgil van Dijk impressed with pace of Liverpool midfielder 

Liverpool have some extremely quick players in their squad. From the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to Virgil van Dijk himself, the squad is blessed to have such quick players.

Speaking on Liverpool's YouTube channel, Van Dijk was blown away by Naby Keita's speed during the Reds' 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier this season.

Van Dijk and his defensive partner Ibrahim Konate looked back at Liverpool's stunning performance against Manchester United and were commentating on the key moments.

After watching Keita's first goal, Van Dijk was stunned by the midfielder's pace. The Dutch international said:

“Naby lad, what a finish! Look at him, what a player, unbelievable! Did you know that Naby lad was that quick?”

Naby Keita's move to Liverpool has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent form. However, the Guinean international has been in good form in the last few weeks.

With Liverpool challenging on all fronts, Jurgen Klopp will need the whole squad at their best if they are to win an incredible quadruple at the end of the season.

Naby Keita brings something different to Liverpool's midfield

Liverpool have plenty of options in midfield but Naby Keita when fit and in form can add a different dimension to the Reds' attacking play. The 27-year-old midfielder is capable of carrying the ball and gliding past opponents with ease.

Liverpool are undefeated in games Naby Keita has started this season, winning 13 out of the 15 games has started, with one of the draws being the Brighton game in October after he was subbed after just 20 minutes.

Having struggled with fitness issues in the last few seasons, Keita has remained fit this season and is starting to claim a regular starting berth in midfield. Having already made 24 appearances for Liverpool this campaign, Keita will be determined to play a crucial role as the Reds challenge on multiple fronts this season.

Virgil van Dijk getting back to his best at Liverpool

After missing the majority of last season due to an ACL injury, Van Dijk has made an impressive return to football this season. Starting off a bit slowly, the Dutchman seems to be back at his imperious best for Liverpool in recent weeks.

The Reds have kept an impressive 7 clean sheets in their last 10 games in all competitions and Van Dijk has played a huge role in Liverpool's defensive solidity.

