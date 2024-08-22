“Look at what Manchester City do” - Former Liverpool striker sends message to Reds fans over lack of transfer activities 

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has urged Reds fans to remain calm despite the lack of activity in the ongoing transfer window. Since new coach Arne Slot's arrival in June, the Merseysiders have not completed a single signing.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool have been linked with numerous defensive midfielders, with the position needing addressing. Wataru Endo is the only natural option in that position.

Urging fans not to panic in his latest column for CaughtOffSide, Collymore cited the example of Manchester City. He wrote (via Empire of the Kop):

"The question I'd put to fans is, yes, ordinarily you'd have at least two that would come in to freshen up the team and to create competition for places, but with a squad of 20 plus an academy that's producing players that can get into the first team squad, why do you think the need to buy players is still so great?"

Trending

"Look at what Manchester City do. They bring in a couple and let a couple go, but there's always an improvement of personnel, not buying for the sake of it. I think that Arne Slot has come in and he's assessed what he's got, and then gone to the board with a shopping list."

He added:

"I'd say to Liverpool fans, 'don't panic.' There are players that are not needed arguably until the January transfer window, when the squad might need a little bit of help."

Even without fresh signings, the Reds managed to win their first game of the new Premier League season 2-0 against Ipswich Town on Saturday (August 17). They play Brentford next at Anfield on Sunday (August 25).

Liverpool leading the race to sign Everton defender - Reports

Jarrad Branthwaite

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite before the close of the transfer window. This is according to Liverpool Echo, who believe that Joe Gomez could be on his way out of Anfield this summer.

As a result, the Reds will need to add depth in the centre-back department. It is believed that Manchester United are also looking to bring in the 22-year-old, but the Toffees' £70 million asking price has proved a bit much.

If Branthwaite does make the move within Merseyside, he is certainly not a guaranteed starter. Virgil van Dijk is likely to partner either Ibrahima Konate or youngster Jarell Quansah.

To date, the England international has made 54 appearances across competitions for Everton, bagging four goals and an assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback