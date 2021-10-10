"Look at Mo Salah, he’s a perfect example" - Tim Sherwood accuses Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku of being a 'flat-track bully' and urges him to step up in big games

Following Romelu Lukaku's recent goal drought for Chelsea, Tim Sherwood has blasted the star for being a flat-track bully.

Romelu Lukaku has had a brilliant start to the season for Chelsea, scoring on his debut and contributing to the team's cause with four goals in nine appearances. His prolific goalscoring has also continued for Belgium, with the star picking up five goals in their last four games.

However, finding the target has been difficult in recent weeks and in the last five games for Chelsea, the star has been unable to find the net.

For Sherwood, Romelu Lukaku's inability to hit the target during matches against Liverpool and Manchester City only puts a question mark on the 28-year-old:

"Romelu has to do it against the big teams, for me, it’s still a question mark on him. I think he’s fantastic. He takes them to another level and he’s better than the players they had in that position. But he’s a flat-track bully. He’s someone who rolls over the lesser teams, he scores multiples against the lesser teams. He needs to go and do it against the Liverpool's."

"I think he got a raw deal there [at United]. I think he looks happier now coming back to the Premier League, he’s got unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. I still think he’s one of the best strikers in world football but I’d really like to see him do it against the top sides."

Although Romelu Lukaku added to his tally for Belgium during the game against France in the Nations League, he hasn't scored for Chelsea since mid-September, during their Champions League group match against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Comparing Chelsea's £100 million purchase to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Tim Sherwood explained that Romelu Lukaku needs to improve against big clubs and score:

"Let us not make excuses. We’re making excuses. He didn’t do it against Manchester City because the service wasn’t there. Top drawer players find a way to do it. Look at Mo Salah, he’s a perfect example. He turns up against Man City – produces that finish. He turns up against the big teams."

I’ve never played that way and I hate it: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku on being a target man

Speaking to UEFA early last week, Romelu Lukaku explained that being a target man isn't for him, and he doesn't play that way:

"The way I’m built – I’m quite big – everybody thinks I’m a sort of target man: just holding up the ball and being a goal poacher. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. My biggest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m facing towards the goal, because that’s when I rarely make wrong choices."

"After I pass the ball, I know where I have to position myself in the box. I can do a bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defence, I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [in front of goal] is because I can do a bit of everything.

