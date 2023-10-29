"Look at them now, they're in the graveyard" - Gary Neville believes the 'toxicity' at Manchester United eats away at the players and managers

Manchester United icon Gary Neville gave a brutally honest verdict on Manchester United's issues, claiming that the toxicity at the club affects every new manager and player.

The Red Devils were convincingly defeated 3-0 against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29. The hosts looked toothless against Pep Guardiola and Co. with an Erling Haaland brace and Phil Foden goal securing all three points.

This was Manchester United's fifth league defeat of the season and their seventh overall in just 14 games across all competitions. They are now eighth in the standings with 15 points from 11 games.

The Red Devils' struggles during Erik ten Hag's second season correlate with the fortunes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho, with both getting the sack soon after. The club have also failed to win the title for a decade now, with top players seemingly getting worse when joining the club.

Neville gave his verdict on this following the City game, telling Sky Sports (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"I honestly believe there is toxicity at this club, it eats alive at every manager that comes and every player that comes. Harry Maguire was supposed to go to Manchester City, Mason Mount was supposed to go to Liverpool. Look at them now, they're in the graveyard."

He added, seemingly taking a dig at the Glazers:

"Are we going to keep blaming the kids in the class, or blame the head teacher?"

"I don't like the football at all, but we see great managers and great players come here and die in front of our eyes. Why is that?"

Manchester United will be aiming to get back to winning ways against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives honest answer when asked if he regretted Mason Mount substitution

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained why he substituted Mason Mount on at halftime following their 3-0 loss against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils trailed Man City 1-0 going into the break. In an attempt to inject more creativity into his midfield, Ten Hag subbed on Mount for Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the second half.

The substitution failed to work as the home side went on to lose 3-0. Mount had a poor outing with a pass accuracy of just 50% and also lost two duels.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"You can't say that. We had to create because we are losing the game. You can wait, clear, but when you have Mason Mount on the bench you can expect creativity."

Mount has struggled to get himself back into the starting XI following his hamstring injury. He has made just eight appearances this season, providing one assist.