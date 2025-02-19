"Look at him now… he looks lost!" - Pundit claims Manchester United star cannot do anything right under Ruben Amorim

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho looks lost under Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. He believes that the Argentine forward is an incredible player but has struggled since the Portuguese tactician joined the Red Devils.

Speaking to ESPN, Melchiot stated that Amorim was offered the job earlier than he wanted, but that should not be an excuse. He added that the players are nowhere near their best under the manager at Manchester United. Melchiot said (via Metro):

"One advantage he has is that the players he has there are not his hand. We have to remember, he wanted the job later and he got the job earlier. Okay, he got the job earlier because there was no choice anymore. But he knows now that it was an even bigger surprise than it was before. The confidence is so low in that team. We have to remember that before he came in, one of the kids, for example, Garnacho, was incredible. Look at him now… he looks lost!"

"I don’t see the kid that can hurt a defender, can dribble at him, take him on. If I look at [Rasmus] Hojlund… he works really hard but where are the goals going to come from? Sometimes I say to myself: let my striker work less so he has more energy to score for me. Those things are not at Manchester United, they’re not dangerous, they don’t create anything so that’s why they have a big problem."

The Red Devils have won just four matches in the league since Amorim was appointed.

Ruben Amorim not worried about Manchester United future

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media earlier this month and claimed that he is not worried about the possibility of getting sacked at Manchester United. He stated that his job remains to improve the players and he cannot afford to shift his focus. Amorim said (via Metro):

"I am not worried. I understand our fans, what the media think about it. I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about. I am here to help my players. I understand my situation, my job, I am confident on my work and I just want to win games."

Manchester United are 15th in the Premier League table - 12 points off the relegation zone. The Red Devils are 14 points away from the Top 4 with just 13 matches left in the season.

