“Look at the passion”, “Pure football and class” – Barcelona fans mock European rivals after 27-year-old shines in 4-0 win over Real Betis

Barcelona fans mocked Chelsea after Andreas Christensen put on a stellar performance during the 4-0 La Liga win against Real Betis. The Danish central defender, who joined on a free transfer from the Blues in the summer, was on the scoresheet. He also helped the Catalans keep a clean sheet.

Christensen opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 14th minute of the match. Betis were reduced to 10-men in the 33rd minute as Edgar Gonzalez was sent off.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha both scored in the first half to give the team a three-goal cushion. Guido Rodriguez's own goal in the 82nd minute meant Xavi's side emerged triumphant by a score of 4-0.

Christensen, 27, was at the forefront of the team's win. Before being subbed off in the 59th minute, he made one clearance, completed 46 passes with a massive 98% accuracy rate, and scored a goal.

Fans took a jibe at Chelsea for letting the player leave on a free. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"No noise,No anger issues just pure football and class. Ladies and Gentleman I present to you Andreas Christensen."

Another fan added:

"Ngl,Christensen was never this happy at Chelsea,look at the passion he has for the Barça. When you are big,you are big."

Since his summer move, Christensen has helped Barcelona keep 13 clean sheets in 26 appearances, and fans are deservingly applauding the player. Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans:

Leonard Onochie @leonardnoch 🏼 Christensen is the best Transfer deal Barcelona has done in quite some time , what a player he has become under Xavi Christensen is the best Transfer deal Barcelona has done in quite some time , what a player he has become under Xavi 👏🏼 https://t.co/zRHEL9m2oT

Kobi🥤ッ @kobiwaynejr The unsung hero Andreas Christensen, the most underrated defender in football. The unsung hero Andreas Christensen, the most underrated defender in football. https://t.co/54OGU9mXBn

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca



What a player! FC Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen for a grand total of €0.What a player! FC Barcelona signed Andreas Christensen for a grand total of €0.What a player! ✨ https://t.co/BeKOGCstoa

Dannielle😫😫 @danny_idy Chelsea fans told us Christensen is not a good player 🙃



Do they have any more bad players for us? 🥹 Chelsea fans told us Christensen is not a good player 🙃Do they have any more bad players for us? 🥹 https://t.co/CUtYbOqprv

JEY🇦🇷🥇 @MmoaNkoaaa No noise,No anger issues just pure football and class



Ladies and Gentleman I present to you Andreas Christensen No noise,No anger issues just pure football and class Ladies and Gentleman I present to you Andreas Christensen https://t.co/7udgEMPMaZ

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Gaviball__



When you are big,you are big.🤝 Ngl,Christensen was never this happy at Chelsea,look at the passion he has for the Barça .When you are big,you are big.🤝 Ngl,Christensen was never this happy at Chelsea,look at the passion he has for the Barça .❤️💙When you are big,you are big.🤝💯 https://t.co/BNh0Tclrtx

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris Does Chelsea have any sick player with stomach issues to give us? Christensen is a good steal Does Chelsea have any sick player with stomach issues to give us? Christensen is a good steal😂 https://t.co/OqKv4Hpfyg

What's next for Barcelona?

While Barcelona have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and European competitions, Xavi's side look primed to lift the La Liga trophy this season. As they have already won the Spanish Super Cup this term, yet another triumph would mark a successful campaign.

The Blaugrana will return to action on May 2 to take on Osasuna in a La Liga home clash. Osasuna have been in good form and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey this season.

Barca currently have 79 points from 32 games and lead second-placed Real Madrid by 11 points. Hence a win against eighth-placed Osasuna would be massive for the team as they look to become Spanish champions.

