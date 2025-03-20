“Look at the quality of players I played against” - Arsenal legend Sol Campbell makes bold comparison with Liverpool star Van Dijk

Arsenal great Sol Campbell has sparked a debate by claiming that the centre-halves in his era were better than those in modern football, including Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. Appearing on the Stick to Football podcast, Campbell compared the strikers he played against with those today, implying modern defenders faced less challenges.

He said (via Arsenal Insider):

“I think when you look at it, you’ve got Virgil van Dijk and those guys in there. When you look at the players I played against as centre-forwards, you’ve got Thierry, you’ve got Dennis, you’ve got big Dunc – he gave you a big tough problem in the air and physically.

“Then you’ve got Emile Heskey, Dwight, Shearer, Coley, all these guys, Dion Dublin, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Rooney. All these guys are coming with a different kind of, you had to change your game."

The Gunners legend continued:

“You had to be it all. You can’t just be ‘oh I wanna be this’. You had to kind of compete. I don’t think those kinds of players are around now in abundance centre-forward wise… I think so, yeah [that it’s easier to be a centre-back now than back then].

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s quality forwards but that kind of era, Ian Wright. You know, I had to deal with him! Trying to have him chatting in my ear all the time. Les Ferdinand… Mark Hughes, I had to play against him.”

Campbell also stated that he was among the elite centre-backs in Premier League history, arguing:

“For sure, because I had to deal with all sorts of players… Just look at the quality of players I played against and the quality I did consistently over 10, 20 years.”

Campbell was a bedrock of Arsenal’s legendary 2003/04 Invincibles season, while winning three FA Cups during his time with the Gunners. Virgil van Dijk has enjoyed continental success with Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League with the Reds.

