“Look, we’ll push” – Inter Miami co-owner confirms Lionel Messi signing continues to remain ‘a possibility’ for the club

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has expressed his desire to see Lionel Messi join the Major League Soccer club when he decides to put an end to his association with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has a contract with PSG, who joined from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, until 2023. However, with the Argentina international set to turn 35 this year, there have been suggestions he could hang up his boots soon.

Many believe the former Barcelona superstar could move to the United States before calling it quits on his career. MLS outfit Inter Miami could thus be an option for the forward as they are widely credited with an interest in him.

Addressing claims that Inter Miami could sign Messi, the club's co-owner Mas revealed that it is a possibility. He is keen to see the Argentinean ply his trade for the Herons and conceded that the club will push to acquire his services. Mas told a press conference:

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we’d love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community."

"Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It’s a possibility," he added.

Inter Miami are co-owned by former PSG star David Beckham. It remains to be seen if the Englishman can use his relationship with Messi to convince him to move to the MLS.

Can Inter Miami lure Lionel Messi to the MLS?

Inter Miami, who were founded in January 2018, took part in their first MLS season in 2020. Despite being a relatively new club, the Herons have attracted an array of top players to the United States.

The MLS outfit have former Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi in their ranks. Inter Miami have also signed former Tottenham Hotspur defender DeAndre Yedlin, as well as ex-Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs.

Inter Miami are reportedly now keen to add Lionel Messi to their ranks soon. However, it remains to be seen if they can land the the Argentinean, who continues to perform at the top level in Europe.

Messi has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term.

