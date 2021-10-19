"Look at Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay" - Paul Robinson says Jadon Sancho is "not playing well" and admits not everyone can succeed at a "huge club" like Manchester United

Former English footballer Paul Robinson has revealed how Jadon Sancho is buckling under "huge pressure" at Manchester United.

Robinson talked about Sancho in a conversation with Football Insider. He also alluded towards the struggles of Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay when discussing the former Borussia Dortmund star.

According to a recent statistic, the 21-year-old had less touches (38) than David de Gea (39) in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Leicester City.

Here's how Robinson responded to the statistic:

"Wow, you would expect more from him. He has not settled. Manchester United is a huge club and not everybody hits the ground running. The truth of the matter is, it doesn’t work for some players. You only have to look at the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Memphis Depay. They came to Manchester United when they were young and they could not handle the expectation."

He added:

"I am not saying that is the case with Sancho for one minute but he may need time. He needs to adapt his game. The pressure is huge at the best of times but now, with the pressure the manager is under… The results have not been good enough. It is a difficult situation for him at United right now. He is not playing well."

Jadon Sancho has failed to register a goal or an assist in his 10 appearances for Manchester United this season.

Despite his dry spell at club level, he was part of an England squad that netted five goals against Andorra during the international break. Sancho registered two crucial assists and was perhaps the finest player on the pitch, along with Phil Foden.

Memphis Depay, too, struggled to make a mark during his stint with Manchester United after joining in 2015. The Dutch forward managed just two goals in his 33 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Wilfried Zaha, too, had a rather underwhelming time at Old Trafford, and to everyone's dismay, he failed to get his name on the scorecard.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants former Juventus teammate at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo, too, has failed to impress in recent games after a mind-bending start to his second stint with at Old Trafford.

However, he wants Manchester United to go all in for Federico Chiesa. The two played together for Juventus and the Italian managed to impress the Portuguese prodigy.

Chiesa has been absolutely unstoppable for Juventus. He's had a monumental impact in Serie A. He played a decisive role in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 win, and scored a crucial goal against Spain in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Several other English clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea, have vested their interest in the Italian star. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's endorsement could play a pivotal role in his potential transfer to Manchester United.

