“Looked better in blue” - Chelsea youngster drops viral comment on Noni Madueke’s Instagram post after first Arsenal game

Chelsea academy star Heze Grimwade has sent a cheeky message to Noni Madueke after the winger made his unofficial Arsenal debut. The Englishman made the switch across London earlier this summer and featured in the 3-2 loss to Villarreal at the Emirates.Taking to Instagram, Madueke shared a few photos from his first outing for Arsenal and thanked the fans for their support. The winger called it a special moment to play for the Gunners, but it was the comment from a Chelsea youngster that caught everyone's eye.Grimwade, a 15-year-old midfielder in the Chelsea academy, was clear in his message to Madueke. He said that the former PSV star looked better in blue and hinted that the 23-year-old should have stayed at Stamford Bridge.Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with Madueke's decision to cut short his vacation to prepare for the new season. The winger had to wait before joining his new teammates as he was involved in the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea until mid-July and thus had to take a 3-week break.The Gunners manager spoke to the media about the winger's decision and said (via Tribal Football):&quot;Yeah, without asking about it (Madueke cut short his break). He showed a lot of desire to come and join us from day one and I think what he's done is remarkable. I think it shows how much he wants it, how willing he is to put everything that he can to make this work. I think the reception he got from our supporters was brilliant as well. So great, again, another one through the door that has the first experience with us and on Saturday he'll go again.&quot;Arsenal paid £52 million to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer. The winger had joined the Blues in 2022, and played 92 games, scooring 20 goals and assisting nine times.Arsenal manager delighted to have Noni Madueke signed from ChelseaMikel Arteta was quizzed about Noni Madueke's best position at Arsenal and the manager claimed that he would operate on both flanks. The Spaniard said the former Chelsea winger was impressive with the ball at his feet and would trouble any defender in the world. He said (via Tribal Football)&quot;Both sides. I think Noni, when you ask him, he's very comfortable playing right and left so if we want to have inverted footed players, we can do that. He's a real threat, I wouldn't want to play against him and we want to find something else and playing with natural-footed players, he's going to give us that solution. Today you've already seen a couple of balls that he put in the box, the pace and the quality he can deliver. So, great option.&quot;Arsenal face Athletic Bilbao next in the Emirates Cup, before taking on Manchester United in their first Premier League match of the season on Saturday, August 17.