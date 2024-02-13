“Looked dignified for once” - Richard Keys makes pointed Mikel Arteta claim after Arsenal boss’ over the top celebration against Liverpool

Pundit Richard Keys has aimed a jibe at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after his side's 6-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, February 11.

The Gunners ran amok at the London Stadium as William Saliba, Bukayo Saka (2), Gabriel Magalhaes, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice got on the scoresheet against the Hammers.

While writing in his blog, Keys seemingly praised Arteta before hitting out at the Spanish manager for his behavior on the touchline. This comes after Keys' scathing rant of Arteta after his side's 3-1 league win over Liverpool at the start of the month.

The BeIN Sports presenter has taken another shot at the Spanish boss as he wrote (via Football.London):

“On that subject, Arteta proved that he can behave himself on a touchline. There were none of his usual tiresome antics - which he claims are because he’s an excitable character. Nonsense."

Keys then claimed that the Arsenal manager remained calm only because of West Ham boss David Moyes, under whom Arteta has previously played at Everton. The pundit further wrote:

“I know why he behaved - because David Moyes was in the other technical area and he has too much respect for his old boss. So - try pretending he’s there every week Mikel. You looked dignified for once. Well done.”

The Gunners will next face Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday, February 17.

"Real class" - Richard Keys hails Arsenal star's 'thunderous impact' against West Ham

Keys also touched upon Declan Rice's performance against West Ham as he lauded the England international for his marvelous display.

The Gunners signed Rice from the Hammers last summer for a club-record £105 million. The central midfielder has played a crucial role for Mikel Arteta since his arrival, starting all 24 of his side's Premier League fixtures this season.

Rice smashed the ball into the back of the net from 25 yards out in the 65th minute, scoring Arsenal's sixth of the night. He also set up William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes' first-half headers.

Reflecting on his performance, Keys wrote:

“I thought Rice had a thunderous impact on the game. He looked every inch the player that left West Ham and used to play like it every week in their colours."

"Perhaps it was because he was back on familiar territory, but Rice cajoled, hit probing passes and to some degree ran the game, in a way I haven’t seen him do often enough in an Arsenal jersey."

"His goal topped it all off. He did everything I said he should be doing when I wrote about him being Declan Nice recently."

Arsenal are third in the Premier League table, level on points with second-placed Manchester City and two points behind league leaders Liverpool. City, though, have a game in hand over the other two sides.