"Mikel Arteta needs to show more dignity" - Richard Keys goes on epic rant after Arsenal defeat Liverpool

Sports commentator Richard Keys set off on an epic rant following Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League win against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4).

The Gunners put on a convincing performance, recording more shots (15 and 10) and attempts on target (seven and one) compared to the visitors. Bukayo Saka provided the breakthrough in the 14th minute before Gabriel's unfortunate own goal (45+3') saw both sides go in level at the interval.

Gabriel Martinelli pounced on a moment of miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to hand Arsenal the lead in the second half (67'). Leandro Trossard made sure of the points in stoppage time (90+2'), after which Mikel Arteta celebrated by running across the touchline.

Unhappy with the manager's antics, Keys told beIN Sports:

"I understand that today is worth celebrating. They've beaten one of the big teams and it's critical for the title race. But I do wish Arteta would behave better than he does."

"I just wish he'd have a little bit more class about him. The third one, off he goes again. If you stick one in the top corner to go 2-1 up, yeah okay. But that's a gift, Mikel Arteta needs to show more dignity."

The win on Sunday has provided the Gunners renewed hope in the title race, with Arsenal just two points behind leaders Liverpool. Manchester City, meanwhile, are five points behind the Reds with two games in hand.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's 3-1 win against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was delighted with Arsenal's performance in the 3-1 win against Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners are now unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the Reds.

This win could well be the impetus the north London outfit need to mount a title challenge for the second consecutive year. Last season, they led the race for 248 days, only to eventually lose by five points to Manchester City.

Arteta said after the match (via the club's official website):

"We deserved much better after the half we had, and we reacted really well after the 10, 15 minutes where we suffered, we grabbed the game, we controlled it, we modified a few things and we gave ourselves a really good chance to win the game."

Up next for Arsenal is an away tie at the London Stadium against West Ham United on Sunday (February 11). The Hammers are seventh in the league, 13 points behind the Gunners.