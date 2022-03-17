"Looked excellent" - Joe Cole lauds under-fire Chelsea star for impressive showing against Lille

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has applauded the performance put in by Mason Mount during their 2-1 win over LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

The England international came in as a half-time substitute to turn the game in the Blues' favor. The 23-year-old replaced Mateo Kovacic and aided the attack by being an extra body up front.

Joe Cole believes Mount contributed to a better second-half display by Thomas Tuchel's side. Speaking on BT Sport (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the former player-turned-pundit said:

"Second-half was a lot better, a lot more assured. Mason Mount came on and looked excellent. Wonderful cross for the [Azpilicueta] goal."

The Blues secured a 2-1 comeback win against Lille to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate. Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz gave Lille the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

American star Christian Pulisic leveled the game right before half-time before skipper Cesar Azpilicueta scored the winner with around 20 minutes remaining. Mason Mount fired in a cross from the left-hand side for Azpilicueta, who tapped the ball home.

Mason Mount has had a decent season for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The academy graduate has contributed eight goals and ten assists for the Blues across all competitions.

As things stand, Mount is the club's fourth-highest goalscorer this season behind Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho.

Thomas Tuchel's side became the third Premier League side to make it into the last-eight of the Champions League after Manchester City and Liverpool. They are joined by Bayern Munich, Villarreal, Real Madrid, SL Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champions League will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Chelsea will now shift their attention to the FA Cup

Following their win in the Champions League, Chelsea will now shift their attention to the FA Cup quarterfinals. The Blues will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Championship outfit Middlesbrough on March 19.

Boro have been in some great form in this season's FA Cup. Chris Wilder's side have knocked out both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to set up a meeting with the Blues.

It is worth mentioning that Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final in the last two seasons. However, they have been on the losing side on both occasions.

The Blues lost the 2020 FA Cup final to Arsenal before losing again to Leicester City last year.

