"Looking a cow in the a**" - Manchester United's Erik ten Hag makes bizarre claim when explaining why he subbed out key players in 2-2 UEL draw

Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag, made a bizarre claim when explaining why he subbed out key players in the Europa League match against Sevilla.

Ten Hag withdrew Bruno Fernandes and Antony during the 2-2 draw, saying he risked looking like a "cow's a**" with his decision.

According to ten Hag, he withdrew Fernandes and Antony in the second half as referee Felix Zwayer warned him that both were on a booking and at risk of being sent off. Fernandes threw the ball away, and Antony engaged in an ongoing argument with Marcos Acuna.

United were leading 2-0 when both changes were made, but they eventually drew the match. Adding to the woes, Lisandro Martinez was carried off injured, leaving United with ten men.

Explaining his decision during the media interaction, Ten Hag said (via The Manchester Evening News):

''So afterwards we call it where I'm coming from, you're looking a cow in the a**. Yeah, a cow in the a**. So we call it in my region from the Netherlands, that is easy. But when he got sent off you tell me, 'why don't you get him off? Why don't you go for the risk?'"

Ten Hag's decision to sub out his star players has received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While some have applauded him for taking precautions and not risking losing his players to a red card, others have questioned his judgment. They argued that he could have waited until the players were actually in danger of being sent off.

Ten Hag's cow's a** comment has also sparked controversy, with many Manchester United fans questioning whether such a remark is appropriate for a coach to make. Nonetheless, Ten Hag's focus seems to be on the second leg of the quarterfinals, which will take place in Spain. He will need to rally his team and devise a game plan to see them through to the semi-finals.

Manchester United's Old Trafford unbeaten streak continues with 2-2 draw against Sevilla in Europa League Quarterfinals

Manchester United have extended their unbeaten streak at Old Trafford to 25 games with a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals on Friday, April 14.

The Theater of Dreams has become a fortress for the Red Devils as they maintain their record of being unbeaten at home since last year.

Despite a late equalizer by Sevilla, Manchester United put on an impressive display, showcasing their resilience and determination. Manchester United will now look to finish the job in the second leg and advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

