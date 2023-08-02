“Looking happy there”, “Isn’t bothered at all” – Fans react to latest Kylian Mbappe image as he trains with ‘undesirables’ at PSG

Kylian Mbappe posted a picture on social media while training with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 'undesirables'. Fans on Twitter reacted as the image surfaced on social media.

The Parisians have a squad with players who are not part of the team's plans for the 2023–24 season. Mbappe, who is expected to be sold in the summer transfer window, was not included in the team's squad for the pre-season tour to Japan.

As a result, Mbappe has been training with the 'undesirables'. The 2018 FIFA World Cup, though, seemed to be in a light mood, as he was spotted smiling in the recently posted social media snap.

Fans commented under the post, with one of them writing:

"Mbappe looking happy there."

Another fan commented:

"Mbappe isn’t bothered at all."

Kylian Mbappe informed the Parisian club of his decision to not renew his contract beyond the 2023–24 season. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants are keen on selling the player this summer rather than extending his deal beyond next season.

Due to his contractual situation, Mbappe has been put among PSG's 'undesirables' and is training with them in a bid to keep himself fit.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the talismanic attacker posted an image of him with the 'undesirable' squad:

. @prime_jordan1 Literally insane for a club to so openly have an ‘undesirables’ squad twitter.com/gffn/status/16…

👤 @fvilz They must actually be having the time of their life, no set routine they just get to go do whatever they want every day twitter.com/GFFN/status/16…

Ally @Nowhereman91 If nobody wants them we'll take the boy front row, second in from the right. twitter.com/GFFN/status/16…

Diego Simeone made a claim about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's most likely destination is Real Madrid, as the superstar attacker looks set to leave PSG in the summer transfer window. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was asked whether Los Blancos would become too strong if Mbappe joins the club.

The Argentine coach replied, saying that Los Rojiblancos have won the La Liga title against Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Barcelona. Hence, they would be up for the challenge.

Speaking on the matter, Simeone said (via Diario AS):

"Mbappé making Madrid too strong? We have won La Liga against Messi, Iniesta, Alexis, Xavi, Busquets...Ronaldo, Bale, Benzema. It's football, not names."

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football and is perhaps the most lethal attacker in the world at the moment.

Hence, any team he joins will significantly improve. Simeone, though, won't back down from a challenge, even if it's to contain Mbappe.