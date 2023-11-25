"Looking for a house here" - Xavi rejects claims of possible exit for midfielder amid rumors of Saudi Arabian interest

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has shot down rumors of Ilkay Gundogan being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window.

The Germany international joined Barcelona on a free transfer after parting ways with Manchester City this summer. He signed a two-year contract at Nou Camp. Interestingly, he was also linked with a similar Saudi Arabia transfer before moving to Barcelona.

Despite the rumors making the rounds, Xavi seemed confident about the midfielder's future with the Catalan giants. He also claimed that Gundogan was looking for a house in the city.

"Really, they said that? Wow. Gundogan is looking for a house here in Barcelona... Shukran (thank you)," Xavi told the press (via GOAL).

Gundogan has become a mainstay in Xavi's midfield this season. He has made 17 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, scoring once and assisting five goals. His only strike so far came in the club's 2-1 El Clasico defeat against Real Madrid.

Ilkay Gundogan backs Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi came under fire following the club's recent dip in form. After losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in El Clasico, the Blaugrana managed just a narrow 1-0 win over Real Sociedad before going down to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

They were also pegged back early in their latest league game against Alaves, but a brace from Robert Lewandowski saw them through. Naturally, Xavi came under the fire for the club's recent performances but Gundogan was quick to back his manager.

“I have a good relationship with Xavi. I came to Barcelona because of him and I spoke to him twice before talking on the phone,” he told Turkish media outlet Sporx.

Barcelona will next be in action on Saturday, November 25, when they travel to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.