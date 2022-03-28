“Looking like Lionel Messi out there” - Jamie O’Hara compares former Liverpool attacker to PSG superstar

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O’Hara has slammed the English defense for making former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri look like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi.

Switzerland took on England in an international friendly on Saturday. Shaqiri, who spent three years at Liverpool between 2018 and 2021, started for the Swiss and ran the show in the first half. In the 22nd minute, the attacker provided a juicy cross for Breel Embolo, who headed home from close range.

O’Hara was disappointed with the time England allowed the 30-year-old on the ball and drew a rather flattering parallel with Messi. Praising Shaqiri and criticizing England’s backline in the same sentence, the 35-year-old told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Shaqiri is having too much time on the ball. He is looking like Lionel Messi out there. I am sure he would (love to hear me say that). There’s not enough bite or enthusiasm from the England team – the back three is all over the place. We talk about Harry Maguire being out-of-form and John Stones picking up injuries. I am telling you now, we need them both.”

The former Liverpool man’s effort ultimately counted for naught as goals from Luke Shaw and Harry Kane sealed a comeback win for England.

Shaqiri, who plays for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, represented Liverpool 63 times in his career, registering eight goals and nine assists. He won the Champions League (2018-19) and the Premier League (2019-20) during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool to take on Manchester United in charity match in May

Lifelong fans of the Reds are in for a treat in the month of May (via Manchester Evening News). The two most prestigious clubs in England are set to lock horns in a charity match at Old Trafford. Most importantly, a sea of club legends will be on display, helping raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation.

The clash on May 2 may not be an official fixture but it is unlikely to be any less intense. Both sets of players will do everything in their power to pull one over another, making it a must-watch for fans.

United have announced that Wes Brown, Jaap Stam, Diego Forlan, Patrice Evra, Mikel Silvestre, and more will feature for them in the classic. The Reds, on the other hand, are yet to give fans a glimpse of their lineup.

