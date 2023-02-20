"Looking more like a real threat" - Pundit praises Liverpool star after win over Newcastle United

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has hailed Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez for his performance against Newcastle United, claiming that the Uruguayan is gradually playing up to his potential.

Nunez, who has been heavily criticized for his lackluster finishing this season, was on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday (18 February). In the 10th minute, he superbly brought Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery in control with his left foot and chest before dispatching a thunderous right-footed drive to beat Nick Pope.

🗣️ "I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up. Something similar happened to me already at Benfica. The first year went very badly for me, and in the second, I exploded." Darwin Nunez:🗣️ "I think the same thing is happening to me as happened to Suarez. In his second year, he tore it up. Something similar happened to me already at Benfica. The first year went very badly for me, and in the second, I exploded." https://t.co/WguwiS8X3R

Crooks, who kept Nunez in his Premier League team of the week, was impressed with the former Benfica man’s confidence and claimed that he was slowly coming of age. On BBC Sport, Crooks wrote:

“A few weeks ago I suggested Nunez might be suffering from stage fright especially when playing at Anfield. However, the Uruguayan is looking more like a real threat these days and much more comfortable in front of goal.

“His finish against Newcastle was emphatic and I now see a player growing in confidence. There was a moment against Newcastle when Nunez might have squared the ball to Mo Salah, and would have done six months ago, but chose to shoot and forced an excellent save from Martin Dubravka. These are all tell-tale signs of a striker starting to come of age.”

Seven minutes after Nunez’s strike, Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s advantage after connecting cleanly with Mohamed Salah’s lobbed through ball. In the 22nd minute, Pope handled the ball outside his area to stop Salah from scoring, seeing a straight red for the infringement. Playing with 10 men, the Magpies failed to mount a comeback against the spirited Reds.

Liverpool sweating over Darwin Nunez’s injury ahead of Real Madrid clash

Nunez produced one of his best performances of the season in Saturday’s win over Newcastle United. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse for Nunez in the second half, with him being forced off the field with a shoulder injury.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Darwin Nunez is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday after picking up a shoulder injury. NEW: Darwin Nunez is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday after picking up a shoulder injury. #lfc [mail] 🚨 NEW: Darwin Nunez is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday after picking up a shoulder injury. #lfc [mail] https://t.co/MPRz6aKT4D

After the game, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed the injury, revealing that the 23-year-old was in pain. He told the club’s official channel:

"The bad news [is] Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In that situation I don't know what he [the referee] whistled there against him, to be honest.

"In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue. We need further assessment; I don't know in the moment. In the moment it is painful, but hopefully, it's just painful and not more."

With Real Madrid coming to town on February 21 for the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash, Liverpool need to be at their very best to avoid a negative result. If Nunez is ruled out of the encounter, the Merseysiders could have a hard time overcoming the defending European champions’ star-studded backline.

