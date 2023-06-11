Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour attended the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. This was only the second game he attended since taking over the club in 2008. Fans on Twitter are now reacting to his presence.

The Cityzens managed to earn a 1-0 win in the final with Rodri scoring the winner in the 68th minute. The Manchester club won their first Champions League trophy as a result.

They also became the first English team since Manchester United in the 1998-99 season to win the European treble. It was a remarkable achievement for Pep Guardiola's side that has been the best English team since the middle of the last decade.

Sheikh Mansour has helped the club build a formidable team with his wealth. However, he has attended only two games so far, with the clash at Istanbul being his second.

"He’s looking like Rob Downey Jr now."

"Bro just sends money."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacted to the UEFA Champions League win

The UEFA Champions League final win was a historic feat for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has finally guided the team to European glory. The treble-winning season is the best in the club's history.

Guardiola, who has now won the treble with both City and Barcelona, became the first manager to achieve it twice. Speaking at his post-match press conference after the Champions League final, the Spaniard said (via The Guardian):

“It was written in the stars that we’d win this season – and we did. I’m feeling tired, calm, and satisfied. This f**king trophy is so difficult to win. We knew it would be hard. They are really good. We were anxious in the first half, but it was a question of being patient. I told them to be patient."

He further added:

"You have to be lucky, with Ederson at the end, and this competition is [a toss of] a coin. The momentum came from winning the Premier League and FA Cup and now we have this. It was not our best performance. I have no energy to think of next season and we need a break. We will start from zero and it’s our job. Winning the treble is so difficult.”

Guardiola has two years remaining on his current contract with Manchester City. He is expected to see out that tenure. Hence, the City management doesn't need to worry about the coach's future for now.

