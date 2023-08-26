“Looking at Messi’s face on my body makes men fail at the right time” – When Lionel Messi super fan Suzy Cortez opened up on her abdomen tattoo 

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi's superfan Suzy Cortez recently took to social media and showed her support for the Argentine playmaker in an extreme way.

Cortez rose to prominence after she won Brazil's Miss BumBum contest. Her love for Messi has been well-documented, with eight tattoos of the Argentine attacker inked on her body.

She has tattoos and artwork relating to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on her abdomen as well as hips. Cortez was back in the news again recently, going topless to pay tribute to Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami.

According to the Daily Star, she recently visited the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brazil with a signboard in her hands.

"Messi the greatest in the history of football," the signboard read.

Suzy Cortez wasn't wearing anything on the top half of her body as she covered her breasts with a couple of Inter Miami badges. She also took to social media and posted her snaps.

In it, she can be seen supporting and congratulating the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for the Leagues Cup triumph with the Major League Soccer side.

She also heaped praise on Lionel Messi after he helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup on Sunday (August 20). Cortez also said watching every goal scored by the Argentine playmaker is like history being written. Cortez said (via the Daily Star):

"Messi's arrival has brought a whole new energy to the club. Seeing the transformation he has brought to Inter Miami is just incredible.

"Inter Miami's journey to victory with Messi on the team is an inspiring story for all of us who love soccer. Watching every goal scored by him was like witnessing history being written."

She also explained how she had to face embarrassment on a number of occasions because of her tattoos. Cortez also has Messi's face tattooed on her abdomen, and she got the tattoo after the Argentine playmaker won his sixth Ballon d'Or. Speaking about it in 2021, she said:

"Looking at Messi's face on my body makes men fail at the right time. I already have Messi's face tattooed under my abdomen, which I did when he won the best player in the world award (Ballon d'Or) for the sixth time."

Suzy Cortez is one of the most famous internet celebrities in Brazil. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Bayern Munich star chooses Lionel Messi in the long-standing GOAT debate

The GOAT (Greatest of all time) debate has always been a heated topic in football. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved unparalleled success in the world of football with their consistency and prowess.

However, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has declared his choice in the never-ending debate. Backing his opinion with thoughtful reasons, the German attacking midfielder said (via Goal):

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say, ‘I go to the stadium because of his elegance’, and at the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.”

Thomas Müller labelled the former Barcelona star as 'more subtle and elegant' than Cristiano Ronaldo, who's currently playing in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese attacker also won his first trophy with the Saudi Arabian club after his side defeated Al-Hilal to win the Arab Club Champions Cup earlier this month.