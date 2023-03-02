“Looks annoyed at his teammates” – Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold Enzo Fernandez claim at Chelsea

Former forward Gabriel 'Gabby' Agbonlahor has claimed that Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez looks annoyed at his teammates from time to time. Fernandez was signed by the Blues in the January transfer window for a British record fee of €121 million.

Despite the west Londoners executing a massive spending spree in January, the Blues are currently tenth in the table. They are winless in their last five matches and have lost their most recent two games.

Agbonlahor claimed that he is worried about the Chelsea players' body language. The former Aston Villa forward also claimed that Fernandez has been great but often looks annoyed at his teammates. Agbonlahor told talkSPORT (via Mirror):

"I'm worried about the players' body language. Havertz does nothing, he can't create as a 10, or hold up play as a 9. Sterling runs all game but doesn't get the ball. Enzo, who's been incredible, looks annoyed at his teammates. There's just no connection between them."

Since his record transfer from Benfica, Enzo Fernandez has made five appearances for the Blues, registering one assist to his name. The Argentine, however, is yet to pick up his first win.

Ian Wright names Chelsea player who could fit well with Enzo Fernandez

One of Chelsea's many problems this season has been their lack of goals. While they have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the team, the Gabonese striker has rarely featured as a regular. He was dropped from their UEFA Champions League squad to accommodate their new signings.

Ian Wright recently claimed that playing Aubameyang along with Enzo Fernandez could be beneficial for the Blues.

He said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show:

“They have a lot creativity Chelsea in what they do. I think Enzo is going to be a really good signing for them but then what would be the point of having those two guys who do attack [the full-backs], to put the ball in to who?"

He added:

“Now whatever you’re saying about Aubameyang and whatever you think about Aubameyang, he is a goalscorer. If you’re going to get those two back fit now [Ben Chilwell and Reece James], you get him up there and all of a sudden James has someone to whip it into, Chilwell has someone to whip it into.

"You have Fernandez who can find him over the top, there’s so many things I was thinking about watching that game thinking about how this could go right with them."

Wright further said:

“So whatever the problem is with Aubameyang – I don’t know what’s gone on - but you’re looking at Chelsea who need a striker, they have got one and he’s not playing.”

Enzo Fernandez's passing style might be a perfect match for a pacey striker like Aubameyang.

