"Looks out of depth right now" - Former Arsenal star believes Ten Hag might be sacked if Manchester United go on another losing run

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has expressed his scepticism over Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday (October 29).

Keown claims that the Dutch tactician could see the exit doors if he goes on a losing run soon. As per the pundit, the Red Devils have been far from convincing in their previous victories.

Ten Hag's side just about got over the line against Copenhagen in their midweek Champions League match as Harry Maguire netted a 72nd-minute winner. The Premier League side registered fewer shots (16 to 15) than their Danish opponents and were bailed out by Andre Onana, who made a last-minute penalty save.

Similarly, Manchester United edged past Brentford 2-1 on October 7, thanks to midfielder Scott McTominay's injury-time goals. When asked if Ten Hag is the right man for the job, Keown said on talkSPORT:

"Not right now."

"He looks out of his depth, right now. They're just hanging on right now. If he goes on another run of two or three defeats, then I think he's out of the door."

Currently, the Red Devils are placed eighth on the Premier League table, having racked up 15 points from their first nine matches this season. They continue to struggle in the Champions League, having been placed third in Group A after two losses and a win from three games.

Ten Hag who took over last summer, helped Manchester United to a third-place league finish last campaign while managing to win the Carabao Cup.

Martin Keown believes Manchester United are not expected to win weekend clash against Manchester City

Erik Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola (L) & (via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes that the Red Devils are not expected to win the Manchester derby this weekend (October 29). Erik ten Hag's side are entering this fixture having recorded back-to-back league wins against Sheffield United and Brentford, although in unconvincing fashion.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens were able to see off a late threat from Brighton last weekend, winning that fixture 2-1 in the end. Speaking ahead of the weekend's clash, Keown said on talkSPORT:

"Manchester United are not expected to win the Manchester derby. Their club was not where it was. This is like a rebuilding process, the club is up for sale, and there are huge problems there."

Manchester City are second on the Premier League table, two points behind table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur. With the game taking place at Old Trafford, Red Devils fans will hope that the crowd can get behind their team and make it a tricky test for Pep Guardiola's side.