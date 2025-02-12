"Looks so good", "Pink Argentina jersey or pink FCB jersey" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami release new kit for 2025 season

Fans online have reacted to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami releasing their new home kit for the 2025 season. Titled Euforia, the Herons will wear the pink kit in the MLS, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami had a historic league season last year, finishing with 74 points and setting the record for points scored in the MLS regular season. They beat New England Revolution's record of 73 points scored in 2021. However, The Herons bowed out of the MLS in the playoffs after getting defeated by Atlanta twice in a three-legged fixture.

According to Inter Miami's official website, their new Euforia kit "features Light and Easy Pink with sleek black accents, and Royal Caribbean, Inter Miami’s Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, prominently displayed on the jersey."

Several fans on X commented on the club's new home kit for the 2025 season. X user @WinOrlando opined that the jersey resembled a pink version of the Argentina or Barcelona jersey.

"It’s a nice pink Argentina jersey. Or pink FCB jersey or pink Atlanta United jersey. But I’m sure there’s a unique identity there somewhere," they wrote.

"Looks so good," added another.

"Messi in pink stripes… yeah it’s over for rest of league," a user commented.

One fan opined on the color combination, writing:

"Amazing style. Color combination is good"

"Breaking barriers and conventions; there used to be a tradition for kits to last for 2 seasons, alternating between the home and away kits; we came here to break the cookie cutter mold…," added a user.

"Pinklanata this team will never have its own identity," wrote a user on X.

According to the club's official website, sales for the new kit will start on Wednesday, February 12, at a special event called Euforia Begins. It will be in collaboration with Royal Caribbean at Wynwood Marketplace from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

"It’s a bit different in MLS than at Barcelona" - When Jordi Alba commented on his experience of playing with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Atlanta United FC v Inter Miami CF-2024 - MLS Playoffs: - Source: Getty

Former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi reunited on the pitch when they joined Inter Miami in 2023. The two played 345 games together at La Blaugrana, sharing a total of 34 joint goal contributions.

At Inter Miami, the two have shown no signs of slowing down, contributing seven goals together in 30 games played across competitions. Jordi Alba opened up about playing with Lionel Messi in an interview with The Athletic. He said (via GOAL):

“Other teams try everything they can to stop Leo. In the end, stopping him is difficult. But they show a lot of respect to him, to all of us. For them, it’s also a privilege to be able to play against Leo. It’s not every day you get to share a pitch with the best player in history.”

Jordi Alba continued:

“It’s a bit different in MLS than at Barcelona. But when I arrived, honestly, I found the level was pretty good. Teams playing us tend to sit back and defend. It’s practically the same as what used to happen at Barca.”

The contracts of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba with the Herons will expire at the end of 2025.

