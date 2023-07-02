“Looks good on you” - Dominik Szoboszlai’s girlfriend Fanni Gecsek reacts to Hungary captain’s Liverpool transfer

Liverpool's new signing Dominik Szoboszlai's girlfriend Fanni Gecsek reacted as the Reds secured the Hungary captain's signature from RB Leipzig. The Reds triggered Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign him.

Gecsek took to social media to post a photo of Szoboszlai donning the famous red. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"Looks good on you."

Dominik Szoboszlai's girlfriend took to social media

Szoboszlai was a key player for RB Leipzig for the two seasons he was at the Bundesliga club. The Hungary captain scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 matches for Leipzig.

The 22-year-old becomes Liverpool's second summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister. The Anfield club have stepped up their game on the transfer market after missing out on the UEFA Champions League qualification spot in 2022-23.

Jurgen Klopp reacted to Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai arrives as a promising player. His technicality, coupled with his eye for a goal, makes him an exciting prospect. Jurgen Klopp reacted to the club's new signing.

Klopp pointed out how he was able to recognize Szoboszlai's talent when the Reds faced RB Salzburg before. Speaking about the Hungarian, the German manager told the Reds' official media (via 90min):

"The first thing for me to say is welcome to Liverpool, Dominik. I know how excited he is to be here with us, so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him."

Klopp added:

"We already have a little knowledge of Dominik as an opponent because we had a couple of really tough games against Red Bull Salzburg when he was a player there and I think everyone who saw those fixtures will have realised that even at that stage he was a really interesting prospect."

Klopp had more to say about the player:

"I'm pretty sure he was still a teenager at that time and since then, he has made some big strides – moving to Leipzig, doing really, really well in the Bundesliga, playing for the Hungary national team and then becoming captain of his national team at an incredibly young age."

Szoboszlai has the ability to play across different positions in the midfield. This is a rare trait and can prove to be useful. Whether the 22-year-old can make justice to his price tag remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes