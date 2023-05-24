"Looks like Aishwarya Rai" - Fans gush over PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk as she dazzles at Cannes Film Festival

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi's former partner Hiba Abouk wowed fans with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. The Spanish actress made yet another appearance in public after her split with the Moroccan superstar went viral.

Fans appreciated her look at the event, comparing her to Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. She dazzled fans with images from her presence at the world-famous event. It is interesting to note that she was present at the event last year as well, alongside her former partner.

Here are some reactions:

Machallah so beautiful but I think she looks like Aishwarya Rai

One of the most beautiful women I have ever seen

An example of a strong woman, I love you

The pair hit the news after announcing their split on social media following Hakimi being charged with rape. While nothing has been proven on that front, the pair decided to separate.

The situation became viral further when it was revealed that the PSG man had kept most of his assets in his mother's name. This meant that Abouk would not receive much in the divorce settlement.

Journalist explains why Achraf Hakimi to Real Madrid is unlikely

Achraf Hakimi has been linked with a move back to Real Madrid.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi's name has been in the rumour mill recently, with a move back to Real Madrid being described as on the cards. However, CBS Sports journalist Jonathan Johnson has ruled out a possible transfer.

Writing for CaughtOffside, he said:

“La Liga seems difficult in terms of the limitations with the salary cap, that kind of thing, but then again, if he was to go back to Real Madrid at some point, I guess that could potentially change the situation,” Johnson wrote in his column for Caught Offside.

“The chances of PSG and Real Madrid doing business, given how things were relating to the Kylian Mbappe situation a year ago, however, means I find it doubtful that PSG would come to the table to negotiate that deal.”

Hakimi joined the Ligue 1 side from Inter Milan in 2021. He is under contract with the French giants until 2026.

The 24-year-old rose up through the ranks in Los Blancos' youth system before breaking into the first team in 2017. He went to Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan before leaving for the Nerazzurri in a deal worth €40 million. Later, he joined PSG in a deal reported to be around €60 million.

