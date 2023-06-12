"Looks like my boy has made it on Minecraft", "Has to be some kind of joke" - Fans react as images of 'horrendous' Liverpool away kit emerge

Images of Liverpool's third kit for the 2023-24 season have emerged, leaving Fans on Twitter a bit taken aback by the design.

The proposed jersey is a combination of green and white. There are squared boxes of green on the white base, but many have found the kit a bit peculiar. Fans have voiced their opinion on Twitter, with one writing:

"That has to be some kind of joke?"

Another wrote:

"Liverpool away kit looks like my boy has made it on Minecraft!"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as images of the Reds' third kit for the 2023-24 season emerged:

Liverpool star Diogo Jota speaks about individual and collective ambitions

Since his arrival at Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Diogo Jota has been pivotal for the Merseysiders. Jota has made 113 appearances across competitions, scoring 41 and assisting 17 goals.

However, the Portugal international had a below-par campaign last season, making only 28 appearances across competitions due to injuries. Jota scored eight goals and set up seven. Reflecting on his footballing journey, he said (via the Reds' website):

"As a player you obviously always want to achieve more and more. I feel I’ve reached a level that allows me to look back and realise I’ve completed a great journey to get here, and I should be proud of where I am."

He added:

“Now it is for us to create new history from next season. I am always motivated to do my best possible, and as a Liverpool player, it comes with a lot of responsibility. We are a club that needs to fight for titles. and next season, we have a perfect opportunity to do that.”

Jurgen Klopp's team were underwhelming this season. Despite touted as potential title challengers before the start of the season, they could only manage a fifth-placed finish. The Reds will play in the Europa League next season after finishing four points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

