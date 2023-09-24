"Looks like he’s got a 100kg weight on his back" - Gabby Agbonlahor launches astonishing attack on Manchester United superstar 

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has laid into multiple Manchester United stars in an astonishing rant. The Englishman has named six players that need to step up their game.

Agbonlahor called out Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Andre Onana, and Mason Mount for their recent performances and poor run of form.

The former Aston Villa man told Football Insider:

“Martinez has got to be better, Onana has got to be better. Casemiro looks like he’s got a 100kg weight on his back when he’s tracking back. He looks tired, leggy and old. Mason Mount has got to come back in and perform. Eriksen looks off it as well. He’s not looking mobile enough."

“Rashford is having to do more, but he’s got to pass a lot more," he added. "He’s lucky Hojlund is new to the club because I’m sure he would’ve got some stick from him otherwise. He’s got to be a lot more unselfish. There are so many chances for him to square it."

Finally, naming his standout underperformers at Old Trafford, Agbonlahor concluded by saying:

“The whole team have to do more, but the standout underperformers so far have been Martinez, Casemiro and Rashford. They’ve got to do more.”

Manchester United have had a below-par start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the standings, five points behind the top four.

Manchester United have kickstarted the UEFA Champions League campaign in disappointing fashion as well, losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich in their group-stage encounter on September 21.

"It was a brilliant goal" - Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United star's strike against Burnley

Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley this weekend at Turf Moor, The Red Devils grabbed all three points after Bruno Fernandes' exquisite volley assisted by Jonny Evans.

Following the encounter, Ten Hag was asked about the Portuguese midfielder's magnificent strike. He said (per the club's official website):

“Oh, it was a brilliant goal and was really lovely play, but I know in other games like Munich, Arsenal, we played very good spells in the game too. But then we gave easy goals away. And as I said, there was a lot against us, like tonight again, like a disallowed goal."

The former Ajax boss added:

"And I will not say that was a goal or not a goal or that it was not fair, but it was against us. And we have seen so many things in the last couple of weeks against us and then all the injuries, we have to deal with it. And so that has to be the first step up."

Bruno Fernandes has had a great start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. The Portuguese international has scored and assisted once each in Manchester United's first five encounters this term.

The Manchester United captain also contributed an assist in his side's 4-3 loss to Bayern. It remains to be seen how Fernandes will perform this season and whether he can prove to be an effective leader, having been awarded the captain's armband this summer.