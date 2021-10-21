“Looks like he’s a real player” – Peter Crouch claims Chelsea star is more than capable of replacing injured Lukaku and Werner

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes Kai Havertz is more than capable of leading the line for Chelsea in the absence of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. The Blues lost both Lukaku and Werner to injury during the UEFA Champions League fixture against Malmo.

Chelsea picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory against Malmo on Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 Champions League on Wednesday (October 20). However, the result was overshadowed by a double injury scare.

Summer signing Lukaku hobbled off in the 23rd minute after rolling his ankle in the build-up to the Blues' opening goal. A little over 20 minutes later, the Belgian's strike partner Werner went down clutching his hamstring. The German required assistance and was helped off the pitch.

Goal News @GoalNews Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both went off injured in the first half of Chelsea's #UCL game with Malmo 🤕 Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both went off injured in the first half of Chelsea's #UCL game with Malmo 🤕 https://t.co/U08AjHx1OB

Lukaku and Werner were replaced by Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi respectively. The latter two then combined for Chelsea's third goal on the night with the German placing a delicate chip over the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Analyzing the game on BT Sport 2 (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Peter Crouch praised Havertz and claimed the German forward was the real deal. He said:

“The two substitutes (Havertz and Hudson-Odoi) combine really well… Havertz looks like he’s a real player, he just needs a consistent run in the team. I think he might get that now if Werner and Lukaku are out.”

Havertz is certainly set to get a run in the team now due to Lukaku and Werner's absence. It is worth noting that another Chelsea forward, Christian Pulisic, is also currently on the sidelines nursing an ankle injury. The winger last played in Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Matchday 1 of the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech is another option available in the squad, but he has struggled for form since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Ziyech was an unused substitute against Malmo and has started just four games for Chelsea this season.

Kai Havertz is settling well at Chelsea after rocky start

Injuries and the poor form of other players have indeed led to Kai Havertz receiving more opportunities. However, it is worth noting that the German himself has looked the part in recent times.

Havertz got off to a rocky start to his Chelsea career after arriving last summer. He managed five goals and six assists in 24 matches, but often looked out of depth under Frank Lampard. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel, however, seems to have revitalized him.

Under Tuchel, Havertz has managed only six goals and four assists in 32 matches but has gotten much more involved in the build-up. He has also become a more all-round player and often helps Chelsea out in winning the ball back.

Havertz most notably scored the winning goal in the 2020-21 Champions League final against Manchester City. This season he has played 11 matches and has contributed two goals and an assist.

