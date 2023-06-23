“Looks like he’s spent about 5 years in prison” – Fans react to Mason Greenwood’s new look as he resumes private training

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been spotted with a new look in pictures of him returning to private training after being cleared of sexual assault charges.

The 21-year-old has been snapped undergoing individual training in his first images with a football since his arrest in January 2022. Greenwood was charged with attempted rape and engaging in controlling and coercive behavior.

However, Mason Greenwood's charges have since been dropped and speculation has grown as to whether he has a future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils suspended him following his arrest at the start of last year.

There have been signs that he's set to be brought back to the club, as he has been named in their retained list for next season. United boss Erik ten Hag has also acknowledged that the forward has the talent to score in a forward's role.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games for the Red Devils. He's back in training ahead of a potential return to football next season.

However, the Englishman is donning a completely different look, with his hair now an afro in comparison to his usual short hair. He also has both of his arms heavily tattooed. Fans were stunned by his new look, with one suggesting he looks like he's been in prison for years:

"Man looks rough af, looks like he’s spent about 5 years in prison."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the first pictures of Mason Greenwood back in training:

centredevils. @centredevils | BREAKING: Mason Greenwood pictured training for the first time since his arrest. [Sun] | BREAKING: Mason Greenwood pictured training for the first time since his arrest. [Sun] 🚨🚨| BREAKING: Mason Greenwood pictured training for the first time since his arrest. [Sun] https://t.co/o4eX0BJ8zL

When Mason Greenwood was pleased to be compared with Robin van Persie

Van Persie was prolific for the Red Devils.

Mason Greenwood earned comparisons to Robin van Persie during his time playing for United before his arrest. Greenwood boasts a similarly lethal left foot to that of the Dutch icon.

Van Persie was a fan-favourite during his time at Old Trafford, winning the Golden Boot and Premier League in 2013. He scored 26 goals in 38 league games that season.

Greenwood was rising as one of Europe's most talented attackers before his arrest last year. He was delighted to receive comparisons to Van Persie (via GOAL) in 2021:

"It’s nice if people think I play like him and shoot like him a little bit. For an all-time great like him, it’s nice to have that little thing that people say."

The English frontman went on to detail how he watched the legendary Dutchman when he played for both the Red Devils and Arsenal:

"I used to watch him at United and obviously at Arsenal as well. He’s a good quality striker. I’ve watched a lot of football games and a lot of Premier League strikers and obviously pick up a few things and watch a few clips. It’s a nice little comparison."

Van Persie is regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest strikers. He ended his career with two Golden Boots, the Premier League title and two PFA Player of the Year awards.

Poll : 0 votes