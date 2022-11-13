"Looks like I'm gonna be right" - Bacary Sagna re-affirms incredible Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna predicted in the final weeks of the 2021-22 campaign that the Gunners would win the Premier League title in just two years' time. The Frenchman has now reaffirmed his claims as his former outfit continues to maintain their dominant form in the English top-flight.

Arsenal are currently first in the league table after an outstanding run of games. The Gunners have secured statement wins this season over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Most recently, they secured a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as Martin Odegaard bagged a brace for his side. Following yet another dominant league win, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are now five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

This provides a huge boost to the Gunners in the title race against last year's champions, as the Premier League will now take a hiatus due to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Considering their stellar form and current position in the league, Arsenal are now seen by many as the biggest title contenders this season. Sagna is of the same opinion as when he backed his former outfit to win the league title this year.

The retired Frenchman reaffirmed his previous claims when he tweeted:

"Looks like I'm going to be right..."

Bacary Sagna's prior claims of Arsenal's title prospects

Although the Gunners' title prospects seem evident now, not many would've shared Sagna's opinion during the summer before the current campaign had begun.

Arteta received some criticism last season when the Gunners failed to secure a spot in this year's UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Spanish boss was already under scrutiny at the time after his side's terrible performances in the previous campaign (2020-21), when they finished eighth in the league.

However, the former right-back was convinced of Arteta's managerial abilities even when the Gunners' position in the top four was in jeopardy towards the end of last season. He backed his former teammate to lead the north London outfit to Premier League glory in just two years' time.

Sagna told The Sun in May (via Metro):

"I was worried about how Arsenal were going to perform this season, but they’ve proven me wrong. There’s clearly a process and fans need to trust the process and keep the faith. Write them off next season if you want, but I’m sure in two seasons time, they’ll be topping the league as champions."

