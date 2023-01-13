“Looks like it’s starting to click between them” - Manchester City star delivers worrying verdict on Manchester United ahead of derby

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Manchester United on 14 January, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan gave a glowing review of United's recent form.

Erik ten Hag's side have made a remarkable turnaround after their dismal start to the season. United lost both of their opening games and were at the bottom of the table. Ten Hag, however, has managed to turn the tide in his team's favor as they have won their last eight games on the trot.

Ahead of the Manchester Derby, Gundogan told the media:

"United are in a very good moment right now, full of confidence, they’re hungry, they want to win, They recruited some really good players in the summer and sometimes it takes time."

The Manchester City midfielder further added:

"It looks like it’s starting to click between them so it’s going to be a very tough game – probably the toughest game in the Manchester derby for us in recent years. Going to Old Trafford is always special, it’s going to be really hard, and we need a much better performance."

Gundogan, however, stated that Pep Guardiola's side are confident in their ability ahead of the trip to Old Trafford. He said:

"But we’re quite confident. We have a lot of quality in our squad. I know what we're able to do on the pitch – we all know. It’s just about having the right attitude, being ready to take on every challenge."

The 32-year-old concluded:

“Right now, I’m confident, even though I’m still frustrated, sad and disappointed from this game [Southampton]. I’m confident we are going to show a different phase on Saturday in the derby.”

Manchester City lost to Southampton before clash against Manchester United

With the game against Manchester United in mind, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rested several of his key players during the Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Southampton.

The Cityzens succumbed to a surprise 2-0 defeat, courtesy of two first-half goals from the Saints. Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo were on the scoresheet for Southampton.

Gundogan reacted to the result, saying:

“Very disappointing. Obviously, we knew that this was a tough side to play against. They played quite well, and, in the end, we were just not good enough. It was a poor performance from us – defensively and offensively. We didn’t deserve to win. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, commitment and it wasn’t enough. If you are used to great performances from the side, then it’s probably more disappointing."

