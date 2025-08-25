“Looks like he might be something special” - Gary Lineker in awe of Chelsea star after 5-1 win vs West Ham

Pundit Gary Lineker has expressed admiration for Estevao after his performance in Chelsea's win over West Ham United. The 18-year-old played a crucial role as the Blues secured a commanding 5-1 victory over the Hammers at the London Stadium on Friday, August 22.

Manager Enzo Maresca handed the Brazilian youngster his first Premier League start, and he did not fail to impress. Estevao was initially not included in the starting XI to face Graham Potter's side. However, after Cole Palmer picked up a knock during the warm-up, the former Palmeiras star was drafted into the team.

Chelsea began the match slowly, conceding just six minutes after the start. However, the Blues settled into the game and were 3-1 up by halftime. Estevao played a part in his side's third goal, setting up Enzo Maresca from the near post for his first goal contribution for the west London club.

Lineker was on the Rest Is Football Podcast when he spoke about Estevao. He said:

“Estevao looks like he might be something special. He actually gave the ball away for the first goal scored by Paqueta, but that kid looks like he’s really got something [in him]. Looking forward to watching him."

Estevao was on the pitch for 77 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Gittens. The highly-rated Brazilian could have added a goal to his tally against the Hammers after he was set up by Reece James, but spurned the clear-cut opportunity.

Chelsea star Estevao sets club record in 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United

Chelsea youngster Estevao etched his name in the club's record book after his impressive display against West Ham. The Brazilian set up Enzo Fernadez for the side's third goal, and in doing so became the youngest player to register an assist in the Premier League for the Blues at 18 years and 120 days old.

Estevao made a cameo appearance against Crystal Palace in Chelsea's first game of the season, but showed his potential in his first full start against the Hammers. In addition to his assist, he recorded an 82% pass accuracy, completed two of his three dribble attempts, and managed a shot on target (via Fotmob).

Notably, his performance earned him the Man of the Match award. The 18-year-old joined Chelsea this summer from Palmeiras after his services were secured in 2024 in a reported £29 million deal.

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More