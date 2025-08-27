"Looks like Paris Fashion Week dress", "Worse than training kit" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr release away kit for 2025/26 season

Fans were left unimpressed after Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr released their away shirt for the 2025/26 campaign. The Saudi club are preparing for a vital season ahead after upgrading their squad over the summer. Joao Felix was brought in from Chelsea, while the Riyadh-based club also signed former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez on a Bosman move. However, the biggest coup was perhaps convincing Ronaldo to sign a new deal early in the summer. On Wednesday, Al-Nassr launched their new away kit for the campaign with a video of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, along with Joao Felix and others. Fans, however, were least pleased with the shirt and took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan suggested that the new away kit looks like a Paris Fashion Week dress, commenting:&quot;Looks like Paris fashion Week dress&quot;𝔼𝕝 ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕠 @XMFootball7LINK@TheNassrZone Looks like Paris fashion Week dressAnother added:&quot;Colour is bad looks like worse than training kit!&quot;StarBoy @StarBoy178412LINK@TheNassrZone Colour is bad looks like worse than training kit!One fan suggested that even Cristiano Ronaldo may not be able to make the new Al-Nassr kit look good, stating:&quot;Ronaldo makes any kit look good, but this? It's so ugly, even on Cristiano.&quot;Another chimed: &quot;Wow, this is such a poor performance by Adidas, oh my, and to think that there will be a lot of sponsors here.&quot;Al-Nassr begin their league campaign on Friday, August 29, when they face Al-Taawoun at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr? Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo is yet to win the league since moving to the Middle East in December 2022. The Portuguese superstar arrived at Saudi Arabia after cutting ties with Manchester United following a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has previously won the league in England, Spain, and Italy. While his second stint with the Red Devils was a forgettable affair, Ronaldo did win the Premier League three times during his first stint at Old Trafford. The 40-year-old also won the LaLiga title during his nine-season stay at Real Madrid. After moving to Juventus in 2018, the Portuguese superstar got his hands on the Serie A trophy as well. Unfortunately, the Saudi Pro League has eluded Cristiano Ronaldo so far despite scoring 100 goals for Al-Nassr to date. The Riyadh-based club finished second in the league table in the 2023/24 campaign, and dropped down to third last season. However, after an impressive summer, this could finally be the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's lucky year.