"Looks like a rabbit in the headlights" - Chris Sutton delivers grim verdict on Manchester United superstar after Tottenham defeat

Football pundit Chris Sutton was critical of Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount after the Red Devils' tough start to the season.

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast, the former manager claimed that the 24-year-old has been poor for the team since signing for them from Chelsea.

"Casemiro - the truth is - what is he, 31 now?," Sutton began. "He did a brilliant job last season but he didn't look up to speed. Mason Mount looks like a rabbit in the headlights."

"He needs time, of course. I don't think they have the legs in the middle of the park," he added.

He went on to give his opinion on Roy Keane's criticism of the side, comparing their performances from last season.

"I mean, who am I to argue with Roy Keane? Look, he's been there and done it at Manchester United, he understands the standards which need to be set," he continued.

"It's about trying to challenge Manchester City. (Erik) Ten Hag did brilliantly last season but as I said it's about making that next step and at this moment in time, based on the first two performances, you can't see them touching Manchester City," Sutton concluded.

Manchester United were lucky to bag three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener, a game in which Wolves were the better side for most parts. They went on to be comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Mount was signed this summer by Chelsea for a fee of £60 million. The midfielder started both games in the league but has failed to produce a notable impact in either game.

Journalist provides opinion on Mason Mount's tough start at Manchester United

The midfielder has failed to impress under Erik ten Hag.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has voiced his thoughts over Mason Mount's poor outings for Manchester United. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he stated that the 24-year-old's struggles could be owed to his similarities to Bruno Fernandes.

He went on to express worry over the Red Devils' transfer strategy. They have spent almost £200 million on the signings of Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund.

"I do fear for United because they have spent in the region of £180million but look like they've regressed. I know Rasmus Hojlund isn't playing yet, but Mount looks a terrible fit, if I'm being honest. I don't see him fitting into that team with Bruno Fernandes," he started.

"Andre Onana has looked a bit shaky, although his kicking was excellent against Tottenham. I've never been overly sold on United this season anyway, and I think that's been proven right so far. But, obviously, there's a long way to go, so we'll see," he added.

United escaped with a win over Wolves in their opening fixture before being dominated by Tottenham. They will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next.