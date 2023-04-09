“Looks like a retarded goose,” “Hall of shame performance” – Fans blame Real Madrid star after 3-2 defeat against Villarreal

Real Madrid's La Liga title aspirations realistically came to an end as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Villareal. Defender Nacho took the wrath of the fans for his performance against the Yellow Submarines on Saturday, 8 April.

Los Blancos entered the clash at Santiago Bernabeu with a lot of momentum behind them. Carlo Ancelotti's team defeated Barcelona 4-0 in their previous match.

Pau Torres' own goal (16') gave the hosts a perfect start in the first half. Samuel Chukwuze, however, levelled proceedings in the 40th minute.

Vinicius Junior restored the advantage for Los Blancos in the 48th minute. Jose Luis Morales restored parity in the 70th minute before Chukwuze scored the winner in the 84th minute of the game.

Nacho had a poor performance. The veteran, who is currently in the final months of his contract, was dribbled past four times and won only one of his five ground duels.

Fans were unhappy with the display, with one writing on Twitter:

"Nacho looks like a retarded goose on the ball that’s the best way I could explain it."

Another fan claimed:

"'Nacho' hall of shame performance."

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are now trailing league leaders Barcelona by 12 points, having played one game more than the Catalan club.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Nacho's performance during Real Madrid's La Liga defeat against Villareal:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently shared an update on three superstars' contract renewals

Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, and Toni Kroos, three long-term servants of Real Madrid, are currently in the final months of their contracts.

Ahead of the clash against Villareal, Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed about the possible renewals of the players. The Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

“I think they'll stay on. We must also think that the day they stop, something has to change and we have to look towards the club's future. We have fantastic young players who are going to shape an era at Real Madrid that'll be different [from] the era of Modrić, Kroos, and Casemiro.”

Benzema has been with the club since 2009. Modric joined in 2013 and Kroos arrived in 2014.

