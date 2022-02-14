"Looks like a school teacher" - Jamie O'Hara launches astonishing attack on Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, refers to him as a 'complete imposter' 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has launched a stern attack on Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick amid the Red Devils' poor run of form. According to him, the German tactician is an "imposter" who is "embarrassing to watch on the sidelines."

The Englishman was quoted as saying as per talkSPORT:

"For me, Ralf is a complete imposter at the football club. I don't know what this guy is doing there, he looks like a school teacher on the sidelines. I remember someone like him manage me at Dartford District, it was that bad. I mean the players have seen right through this guy, it's embarrassing to watch him on the sidelines."

Manchester United have failed to impress in recent weeks, recording disappointing 1-1 draws with Burnley and Southampton in their last two Premier League games.

O'Hara believes the players have lost confidence in Rangnick, and that reflects on their performances. He said:

"I've never seen anything like it at Manchester United, they're completely flat, completely lost and the players have no confidence in the manager so it's showing on the pitch, they have no confidence in themselves as a team, it's a bunch of individuals."

The former Wolves player then advised the Red Devils to get rid of Rangnick and get a proper manager to get the job done. He continued:

"Get a proper manager in there, a top manager in there, I guarantee you, you'll see better performances and better results."

"You look at that squad of players, alright some of them are not having a good season and some of them, yeah there's some weak points. But there's weak points in every team, Sir Alex Ferguson had weak points in his team, he won the league pretty much every season."

He added:

"Manchester United, they're always going to be a couple players that aren't quite there in terms of what you expect from Man United, but you get the best out of them, that's what you're job is as a manager. This guy can't get a tune out of any of them, he's a shambles."

Ralf Rangnick's record as Manchester United manager so far

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has come under intense scrutiny amid his team's run of poor results

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim manager at Old Trafford on December 3 last year. Since taking charge of the club, the tactician has overseen 13 games so far across all competitions, recording six victories, five draws and two defeats.

The 63-year-old's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season, and a permanent manager is expected to be appointed as his replacement. The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, and Brendan Rodgers have all been linked with the job in recent months.

